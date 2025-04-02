Seattle affirms ‘sanctuary city’ status for ‘2SLGBTQIA+ rights’ and abortion

Seattle's left-wing mayor said his city is a 'sanctuary' for abortion and transgender drugs and surgeries for all ages, while city leaders falsely claim the interventions are 'life-saving.’

(LifeSiteNews) — The city of Seattle officially believes that there should be no limits on the prescription of transgender drugs and surgeries to minors, according to recent legislation.

The state of Washington already allows for abortion through all nine months of pregnancy and opposes any limits on transgender drugs and surgeries for minors. The state allows abortion until “viability” but then leaves open the vague “life” or “health” exception as a reason to have an abortion at any time. The state also will take away kids from parents if they are not supportive of them getting permanently damaging drugs and surgeries to look like the opposite sex.

However, this is not enough for the Seattle mayor and city council.

A new resolution, signed Monday on the so-called “Transgender Day of Visibility,” reaffirms the city’s “sanctuary status” for those who identify as “2SLGBTQIA+.” The acronym stands for “Two-Spirit” – a made-up sexual orientation which proponents claim has roots in Native American history – as well as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning (or queer), intersex, asexual, and anything else.

According to the resolution, Seattle “unequivocally supports the rights of individuals to engage in free speech or expression supporting 2SLGBTQIA+ rights, embrace and express their own authentic gender and sexuality, and define their own gender and sex with or without regard to biological sex at birth.”

The city also has “a full time 2SLGBTQIA+ liaison, who serves as a point of contact, advocates for community members, and builds trust, and the City is committed to maintaining this valuable position,” the ordinance states.

The ordinance also criticized President Donald Trump’s directive against federal funding of surgical and chemical mutilation for children, claiming the procedures provide “life-saving medical care to transgender youth.”

In 2022, Seattle made itself a “sanctuary city for those seeking abortion care and prevents the Seattle Police Department from cooperating with out-of-state warrants related to abortions or other reproductive health care.”

City leaders also “[oppose] any government actions that restrict access to reproductive and 2SLGBTQIA+ health care, including gender-affirming treatment.”

Mayor Bruce Harrell explained further why he signed the ordinance:

The egregious attempts by the Trump administration to target, discriminate, and dehumanize LGBTQ+ people, particularly transgender individuals, and strip them of their rights goes directly against our city’s values. This legislation shows our commitment to a Seattle where everyone – regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation – can live openly and be treated with dignity and respect.

Other politicians and LGBT advocacy groups celebrated the decision.

However, the support for “life-saving medical care,” in reference to transgender drugs and surgeries, is at odds with established medical evidence which undermines the argument for injecting 12-year-old girls with testosterone or cutting off the testicles of 14-year-0ld boys to make them look like the opposite sex.

Furthermore, it is an established biological fact that no one can change their gender.

The drugs and surgeries have been linked to suicidality, bone density loss, heart diseases, stroke, cancer, and numerous other medical problems. Puberty blockers can also cause infertility, as would be expected from drugs intended to stop the normal development of the reproductive system.

Trump has spoken out strongly against the transgender drugs and surgeries for minors, including at a recent Women’s History Month Event.

“No matter how many surgeries you have, or chemicals you inject, if you are born with male DNA in every cell of your body, you can never become a woman,” he said. “You’re not going to be a woman.”

