Seattle middle schoolers sent pro-LGBT letters to parental rights group, school district confirms

SEATTLE (LifeSiteNews) — Seattle Public Schools (SPS) students sent pro-LGBT missives to the parental rights group Moms for Liberty, the district confirmed.

The letters were originally sent in June, but Moms for Liberty only recently shared the photos that sparked additional coverage. The return address was for the school district office.

The district told news outlet Crisis in the Classroom “the materials in question were sent last spring as an independent activity and not part of the school curriculum.”

The letters said things like “Say Gay” and “Gay is slay, stop being a rat,” and “stop bullying and excluding LGBTQ youth.”

Moms for Liberty has ties to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has supported legislation to ensure children are not groomed into LGBT ideology by public school teachers. Moms for Liberty groups have also been active in school board elections, campaigning to stop sexualized content and critical race theory in the libraries and classrooms.

Seattle Public Schools are spending class time indoctrinating and weaponizing your children. The building of the Red Guard in America. pic.twitter.com/qB77Aw7Ypb — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) November 26, 2023

The letters reportedly came from “concerned middle school students,” according to an enclosed letter from teacher Ann Christianson. She is the coordinator for the middle school “Gay-Straight Alliance.” Jane Addams Middle School, where Christianson teaches, includes grades 6-8.

The district shared how it fully supports kids identifying as homosexual or transgender in a statement to The Post Millennial.

“Seattle Public Schools is dedicated to fostering welcoming, inclusive, and identity-safe environments for all our students. We firmly uphold the rights of our students, staff, and families to express their authentic selves,” the district stated. “We take great pride in our unwavering support for LGBTQIA+ students, staff, and families, which is reflected in our policies and everyday practices.”

This includes handing out free transgender drugs as well as surgery referrals, possibly without parental knowledge, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews. The district does this through at least two public schools and their school-based health centers. The centers provide “gender-affirming care” although not puberty blockers, according to the report from Parents Defending Education.

The strong emphasis on pushing the LGBT agenda is one likely reason for an 853% increase in “non-binary” identification among Seattle public school students, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

Social scientists have confirmed that LGBT identification is likely tied to social media and peer influence.

