Seattle rioters attempt to burn police alive inside precinct building as summer of violence continues

SEATTLE, Washington, August 27, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Rioters allegedly sought to trap police officers inside a precinct building in beleaguered downtown Seattle, and then tried to engulf the building in flames, killing the law enforcement occupants.

Multiple media outlets have labled the actions of the anarchists “attempted murder.”

One police officer was injured and a single protester was taken into custody amid the melee outside Seattle’s East Precinct on Monday night.

“The rioters appear to have used a substance suspected to be quick-dry concrete to seal shut the door to the East Precinct, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) has confirmed,” reported Jason Rantz of KTTH. “At the same time, the rioter attempted to set fire to the building.”

Photos show an electronic key card reader outside the entrance to the precinct building that was destroyed so rescuers would be unable to aid officers trapped inside.

Seattle Police, East Precinct door, key card reader damaged by rioters SOURCE: Seattle.gov photo

“The officers inside had to kick the door open to exit the building and disperse the rioters,” reported Rantz. “Luckily, already lacking discernible skills, the rioters did not follow directions and may have used too much water in the cement mixture. Photos indicate it too runny to fully seal the doorway shut.”

The head of the Seattle Police Officers Guild condemned the crime and city leaders who have been mostly unresponsive to the city’s summer of violence.

“It’s clear that domestic terrorists are continuing to hold our great city hostage by their criminal acts,” Seattle Police Officers Guild president Mike Solan told the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “We’re talking about a little over 100 people who continue to force their political agenda to push assaults on officers, destroy private and public property, to continue their dangerous ideology.”

“What’s next has been seen before and I’m fearful that someone will lose their life in the coming days,” continued Solan. “This could all stop if our public officials would decry and push back against these criminal acts.”

The East Precinct building was abandoned in June during the relentless protests that held the city hostage. At the time, anarchists, inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, took over six square blocks of the city surrounding the police precinct and dubbed it the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone or “CHAZ.”

The occupiers draped a banner over the abandoned building, declaring, “This space is now property of the Seattle People.”

The building was retaken by the SPD in July.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is reportedly working with the Seattle Police Department to investigate the crime.

A report by Law Enforcement Today echoes Seattle Police Officers Guild president Solan’s words: “This is not civil unrest. This is terrorism.”

“No one should understate the dangers of what is happening in Portland Seattle Chicago Minneapolis and now Kenosha,” said former New York Times journalist Alex Berenson in a cautionary tweet. “The police are standing down; nature abhors a vacuum; political and apolitical violence are rising together; thugs on both sides are brawling for the sheer thrill…”