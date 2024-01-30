Seattle VA hospital requested over $600K to expand gender ‘transition’ services: report

SEATTLE (LifeSiteNews) – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Puget Sound medical facility in Washington state sought more than half a million dollars last year to expand gender “transition” surgeries, according to documents obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

VA Puget Sound’s Fiscal Year 2023 funding proposal to the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) National Surgery Office (NSO) put the projected cost of a proposed Comprehensive Gender Affirming Surgical Center (CGASC) at $642,562 in 2023 and more than $1.5 million by 2027, according to the report.

The facility already hosts LGBT support groups and provides hormone therapies, hair removal, and other “minor” surgeries, but the report indicates it is looking to expand into plastic surgery and genital reconstruction, as well as hire social workers, psychiatrists, and psychologists and bolster “LGBTQ+ education” for the purposes of “ending invisibility,” improving “affirming communication,” and establishing a “more affirming environment in our facilities.”

“Seattle is a sanctuary city for LGBTQ+ refugees from across the United States,” argued the proposal for staffing and equipment for the proposed genital surgery center. “Our facility is committed to continuing and expanding these medically necessary, lifesaving services.”

The documents do not reveal whether the proposals were approved, but a VA spokesperson responded by insisting that “[n]o VA facilities – including VA Puget Sound – have or are developing comprehensive gender affirming care surgery centers. While the rulemaking process on gender affirming surgery at VA is still underway, VA continues to provide all other types of gender affirming care to Veterans.”

The story is the latest example of the steady rise of “woke” ideology within the military, which has persisted and grown since the Clinton years despite the presidencies of Republicans George W. Bush and Donald Trump. The trend has intensified under President Joe Biden, who upon taking office quickly moved to open the military to recruits suffering from gender dysphoria in a reversal of Trump administration policy, then had Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin launch a review of supposed “domestic extremism” within the military that many saw as a pretext to purge conservative views from the ranks.

In March 2023, the Center for Military Readiness (CMR) published an update on the administration’s work to infuse the armed forces with left-wing gender ideology, ranging from enforcement of preferred pronouns to allowing cross-dressing and the use of opposite-sex showers and restrooms on military bases to making it harder to access information on the negative consequences of such policies.

Until December 2022, Biden’s Pentagon leaders also enforced COVID-19 vaccine mandates on American service men and women, provoking lawsuits and threatening soldier and pilot shortages in the tens of thousands, which only added to broader problems of force strength, troop morale, and public confidence.

During a Pentagon press briefing in April 2022 on the Army’s budget for Fiscal Year 2023, Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo announced the Army had “proactively made a decision to temporarily reduce our end strength from 485,000 soldiers to 476,000 in FY ’22, and 473,000 in FY ’23.” The Military Times reported at the time that this “could leave the service at its smallest size since 1940, when it had just over 269,000 troops.”

Gallup and Ronald Reagan Institute polls have both shown that the public has lost confidence in the military’s leaders, which presumably also has a significant effect on prospective soldiers’ willingness to sign up.

