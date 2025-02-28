Second Injection of Truth event features doctors, experts calling on Alberta gov’t to end COVID shots

The second Injection of Truth event, hosted by United Conservative Party of Alberta MLA for Calgary-Lougheed Eric Bouchard, will continue to expose the dangers of COVID-19 vaccines.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – The second An Injection of Truth event hosted by a conservative member of Alberta’s legislative assembly on March 3 will feature prominent doctors and experts who are calling upon the government to “suspend” the COVID shots in kids and pregnant mothers.

“An Injection of Truth, Healing Humanity town hall organizers call for the Alberta Government to ‘suspend all mRNA vaccinations for children, pregnant and breast-feeding mothers until clear scientific data determines the shots are safe’,” reads a press release for the event sent to LifeSiteNews.

The second An Injection of Truth event, according to organizers, will see top doctors and experts in the field of vaccines and health present their findings concerning the now-known negative effects of the COVID jabs, notably in young and pregnant women. It will take place in Calgary beginning at 6 p.m. MST.

“Unlike paid Federal spin doctors who destroy public confidence in science, An Injection of Truth: Healing Humanity features eight well informed scientists, doctors, and lawyers who will share their primary research findings with Albertans. The four pillars of healing will be discussed by the presenters,” according to the press release for the event.

The event, like the first sold-out Injection of Truth held last year, will be hosted by United Conservative Party (UCP) of Alberta MLA for Calgary-Lougheed Eric Bouchard.

The event will see Dr. David J. Speicher, a Canadian virologist, “present primary research from his examination of 44 COVID-19 mRNA vaccine vials.”

“Dr. Speicher has found high levels of residual plasmid DNA and undisclosed SV40 promoter-enhancer nuclear localization sequences in the Pfizer mRNA vaccines,” event organizers noted. “In the Canadian vials, the level of residual plasmid DNA was up to 627-fold higher than the regulatory limits.”

In addition to Dr. Speicher, the event will feature Dr. Byram Bridle, a Canadian immunologist, virologist, and vaccinologist who spoke to LifeSiteNews staff in 2023. He has been calling for the immediate halt to “mRNA vaccinations in children, pregnant and breast-feeding mothers until the shots can be proven safe,” event organizers stated.

Event to feature myriad doctors calling for halt to COVID shots for kids

The four pillars of healing discussion will feature Bridle, Speicher, Dr. Gary Davidson, Dr. David E. Martin, Dr. Denis Rancourt, Dr. Joanny Lui, Mr. Jeff Rath, and Mr. Shawn Buckley.

Davidson, as reported by LifeSiteNews, was the doctor commissioned by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to investigate the previous administration’s handling of COVID-19. He recently released to the public a report that included a recommendation to immediately halt the experimental jabs for healthy children and teenagers.

Event organizers noted that the Davidson Report recommendations are “consistent with the American Senate Oversight Committee Report released December 4, 2024.”

“Plus, American state legislatures are calling for a complete ban on mRNA shots by introducing legislation in eight states including Montana, Washington, Iowa, Idaho, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, and Florida,” they added.

According to event organizers, a growing number of UCP MLAs are calling for a “full judicial review with subpoena powers to explore the Davidson Report recommendations,” notably concerning Alberta Health Services (AHS) involvement with COVID dictates.

“It’s clear from the current communication and transparency issues with AHS that the government is over the target of the problem. Reports of AHS scrubbing data from patient records should be troubling to Albertans,” organizers said.

Smith, who spoke out against COVID jab mandates early in her term as premier, gave the task force a sweeping mandate last year to look at whether the “right data” was obtained during COVID and to assess the “integrity, validity, reliability and quality of the data/information used to inform pandemic decisions” by members of AHS.

Smith took over from Jason Kenney as leader of the UCP and premier on October 11, 2022, after winning the leadership of the party. The UCP then won a general election in May 2023. Kenney was ousted due to low approval ratings and for reneging on promises not to lock Alberta down during COVID.

LifeSiteNews has published an extensive amount of research on the dangers of the experimental COVID mRNA jabs that include heart damage and blood clots.

The mRNA shots have also been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children and all have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies.

Those interested in attending the event in person can buy tickets online. A stream of the event will also be available for a fee.

Share











