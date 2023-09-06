Second judge blocks Tennessee law against drag queen shows for children

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tennessee (LifeSiteNews) – Another judge has blocked a Tennessee prosecutor from enforcing a law prohibiting sexually charged performances from venues accessible to minors on free speech grounds.

Enacted in March and originally slated to take effect in July, Tennessee’s SB 3 prohibits “adult cabaret entertainment,” including “topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers,” or “male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest” from taking place “on public property or in a location where the adult cabaret performance could be viewed by a person who is not an adult.” Initial violations are misdemeanors, repeat offenses can become felonies punishable by up to six years in prison.

Among those attempting to enforce SB 3 in their communities is Blount County District Attorney Ryan Desmond, whom the Daily Wire reported recently warned the group Blount County Pride (BCP) against any explicit performances at a September 2 LGBT “Pride” event, writing in a letter that “if sufficient evidence is presented to this office that these referenced criminal statutes have been violated, our office will ethically and justly prosecute these cases in the interest of justice.”

BCP, so-called “Christian” drag performer Flamy Grant, and the left-wing American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) took legal action, declaring the letter a “naked attempt to chill free speech.” U.S. District Judge Ronnie Greer agreed to issue a temporary restraining order against Desmond enforcing SB 1. A hearing on the matter is slated for Friday, September 8.

As previously covered by LifeSiteNews, back in June another U.S. district judge, Thomas Parker, blocked the law from being enforced in Memphis against the LGBT theater group Friends of George (FOG). Parker called SB 3 “unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad.”

In recent years, drag has emerged as one of LGBT activists’ favored tools for exposing and acclimating children to the concepts of gender fluidity and sexual experimentation, via “family-friendly” drag shows at schools and community events, or Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) events in which crossdressers read books to children, often at public libraries.

DQSH organizers admit that the concept is intended to give children “unabashedly queer role models,” capture the “gender fluidity of childhood,” teach children to “defy rigid gender restrictions,” and mold them into “bright lights of change in their communities.”

Many of these events have exposed children to sexually perverted performances and drag queens who range from X-rated performers in their day jobs to convicted pedophiles and prostitutes, as well as materials promoting sexual promiscuity, including distributing condoms.

Share











