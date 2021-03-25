Secret Service may have tried to hide Hunter Biden’s illegal gun purchase: report

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

March 25, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) -- Secret Service agents were inappropriately involved in an incident with a gun illegally obtained by Hunter Biden, Politico reported Thursday.

On October 23, 2018, Hallie Biden, former sister-in-law and now wife of Hunter Biden, took a revolver owned by her brother-in-law and placed it in a trash can outside of Janssen’s Market, a grocery store in Wilmington, Delaware, Politico reported.

She went back to recover the gun that day, after Hunter told her to do so, but it was missing when she returned. Hallie notified the store manager, Paula Janssen, who then informed Delaware State Police.

“We complied with the police and gave them whatever security footage we could,” Janssen told Politico. According to the police report, which was reviewed by Politico, police were particularly concerned about the lost gun due to the proximity of the grocery store to a local high school.

When an officer who interviewed Hunter Biden asked him whether he had been abusing drugs or drinking, he responded, “Listen, it isn't like that. I think she believes I was gonna kill myself,” the police report said.

Neither Hallie Biden nor Hunter Biden’s personal lawyer, George Mesires, responded to comments for the Politico article. Delaware State Police likewise declined to comment, saying information about the incident would require a Freedom of Information Act Request (FOIA).

The Federal Bureau of Investigation also arrived on the scene, according to people familiar with the situation. The FBI was investigating Hunter Biden as part of an ongoing probe into his taxes at the time.

The same day, Secret Service agents approached the owner of the gun store where Hunter bought the revolver and asked Ron Palmieri to turn over paperwork Hunter filled out to purchase the gun, two sources said. The sources include one with firsthand knowledge of the event and another who was briefed by a Secret Service agent, according to Politico.

Palmieri did not hand over the records, suspecting that the agents wanted to hide Biden’s ownership of the firearm, the report indicated. Officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms later inspected the firearms transaction record for the gun purchase.

Politico claimed to have obtained copies of Hunter Biden’s firearms transaction record, on which he may have committed a felony. Part of the form was published by Jack Posobiec of One America News on Thursday.

As part of his background check, Hunter Biden answered “no” to a question asking, “(a)re you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?”

Hunter Biden is a longtime crack cocaine addict who was discharged from the Navy Reserve for drug use in 2014 and was found in possession of a crack pipe by police officers three years later. Lying on firearm transaction forms is a felony offense.

The news of Hunter Biden’s potentially felonious gun crime comes just days after his father called for "common sense” background check laws in the wake of the Boulder, Colorado shooting earlier this week.

Law enforcement officials also told Politico that involvement of Secret Service agents in Hunter Biden’s gun incident would have been inappropriate, as police and the FBI were on the case, and because Joe Biden was no longer officially under Secret Service protection. The Secret Service has denied having any record that its agents were involved in the issue.

A law enforcement source cited by Politico’s report nevertheless attested that Secret Service officers based in Wilmington and Philadelphia continued to coordinate security arrangements for former vice president Biden after he left office. The source noted an instance when the Secret Service office of Wilmington helped police with security for an event with Biden in 2019.

A pattern of abuse

Politico’s report corroborates texts from a laptop that likely belonged to Hunter Biden and were provided to LifeSiteNews by Jack Maxey, former co-host of Steve Bannon’s War Room. Maxey detailed Hunter Biden’s extensive, possibly illegal connections, including with Chinese Communist chairman Xi Jinping, on the John-Henry Westen Show last week.

“She stole the gun out of my truck lock box and threw in (sic) a garbage can full to the top at Jansens,” an undated text written by Hunter Biden read. “Then when the police the FBI the secret service came on the scene she said she took it from me because she was scared I would harm myself due to my drug and alcohol problem,” it continued.

The gun episode would not have been the first time that Secret Service was involved in Hunter Biden’s questionable activities, the laptop files reveal.

In an email sent May 26, 2014 to a business associate at Burisma, the corrupt Ukrainian energy company that hired Hunter Biden as a board member earlier that year, Biden noted that he brought Secret Service agents to Paris, before leaving them behind to travel alone to Kazakhstan.

“Dear Hunter, please note that Nikolay instructed to order big 14 seats (sic) private charter in any case, bearing in mind the possibility of you taking the SC with you,” a subsequent email from the associate, Vadim Pozharskyi, read.

Verified correspondence shows that Joe Biden met with Pozharskyi in Washington, D.C. the following year. A photo that emerged in 2019 depicted another meeting with Joe Biden, his son, and a Kazakh oligarch.

Other incidents from among Hunter Biden’s more than 400 trips with Secret Service include his accompaniment of his father on a state visit to China in 2013. Less than two weeks after that trip, Hunter Biden and several major state-backed Chinese firms formed a multibillion-dollar private equity group that was later used to buy up sensitive, military-linked companies in the United States.