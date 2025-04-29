News

Secular journalists press cardinals for conclave information, ignoring strict secrecy laws

'Mainstream media have not yet understood the oath of 'rigorous secrecy' that cardinals have sworn,' said LifeSite's Michael Haynes, who says the cardinals have been getting swarmed.
Members of the press attempting to ask cardinals questions, seeming to misunderstand oath of secrecy Michael Haynes / X

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews Vatican correspondant Michael Haynes is reporting that “armed security personnel have appeared in St. Peter’s Square, seeking to prevent journalists from approaching cardinals as they exit the General Congregations.”

According to Haynes, members of the “mainstream media have not yet understood the oath of ‘rigorous secrecy’ that cardinals have sworn, and thus swarm the cardinals every day asking for details.”

In seeming response, armed security have appeared in St. Peter’s Square to prevent journalists from approaching cardinals.

LifeSiteNews will remain present in Rome for the conclave, which is set to begin on May 7.

Join Bishop Strickland’s novena for a holy pope:

