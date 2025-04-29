Secular journalists press cardinals for conclave information, ignoring strict secrecy laws

'Mainstream media have not yet understood the oath of 'rigorous secrecy' that cardinals have sworn,' said LifeSite's Michael Haynes, who says the cardinals have been getting swarmed.

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews Vatican correspondant Michael Haynes is reporting that “armed security personnel have appeared in St. Peter’s Square, seeking to prevent journalists from approaching cardinals as they exit the General Congregations.”

According to Haynes, members of the “mainstream media have not yet understood the oath of ‘rigorous secrecy’ that cardinals have sworn, and thus swarm the cardinals every day asking for details.”

Mainstream media have not yet understood the oath of “rigorous secrecy” that cardinals have sworn, & thus swarm the cardinals every day asking for details The General Congregations continue this week with the conclave beginning May 7 pic.twitter.com/fNt8AxiokP — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) April 29, 2025

In seeming response, armed security have appeared in St. Peter’s Square to prevent journalists from approaching cardinals.

Armed security personnel have appeared in St Peter’s Square, seeking to prevent journalists from approaching cardinals as they exit the General Congregations. One who stopped me walking through the square wore no visible ID nor uniform pic.twitter.com/pHYeJCGN9b — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) April 28, 2025

LifeSiteNews will remain present in Rome for the conclave, which is set to begin on May 7.

Join Bishop Strickland’s novena for a holy pope:

