‘See you soon:’ Tucker Carlson breaks silence with brief video on Twitter after Fox News ouster

'Where can you still find American saying true things? There aren’t many places left, but there are some and that’s enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope,' Carlson said.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a brief video posted to Twitter on Wednesday night that has already racked up more than 14 million views, conservative powerhouse Tucker Carlson made his first public comments since his Monday firing from Fox News.

In his remarks, which didn’t touch on his highly publicized departure from Fox, he said “there’s still hope” for America despite its current political pathologies because “true things prevail.”

Carlson, who was photographed with his wife earlier Wednesday driving a golf cart in Florida, has largely kept silence after his Monday separation from Fox. Daily Mail reporters who quickly chatted with Carlson before he headed off to dinner with his wife described the ousted host as “gleeful” and “without a care in the world.”

In the Wednesday night video, Carlson said “one of the first things you realize when you step outside the noise for a few days is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country.”

“Kind and decent people, people who really care about what’s true and a bunch of hilarious people; also, a lot of those,” he said.

“The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are. They’re completely irrelevant.”

READ: Tucker Carlson and Fox News ‘part ways’

According to Carlson, the debates that rage on the nightly news likely won’t even be remembered in five years.

“They mean nothing,” he said, adding, “trust me as someone who’s participated.”

He said “the amazing thing” is that issues of real importance get sidelined as people squabble over minor issues because ”political parties and their donors have reached consensus on what benefits them, and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it.”

“The undeniably big topics, the ones that will define our future, get virtually no discussion at all: war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources,” he continued. “When was the last time you heard a legitimate debate about any of those issues? It’s been a long time. Debates like that are not permitted in American media.”

However, Carlson also struck a hopeful tone, suggesting the “orthodoxies” of the day are so “inherently ridiculous” that they’ll inevitably fail.

“The people in charge know this. That’s why they’re hysterical and aggressive,” he said. “They’re afraid. They’ve given up persuasion. They’re resorting to force. But it won’t work.”

RELATED: Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News sparks strong conservative support for host

He argued that true power lies in honesty, and in that honesty can be found hope for the future.

“When honest people say what’s true, calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful,” Carlson said. “At the same time, the liars who’ve been trying to silence them shrink and they become weaker. That’s the iron law of the universe. True things prevail. Where can you still find American saying true things? There aren’t many places left, but there are some and that’s enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope.”

Concluding, Carlson told viewers: “See you soon.”

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Fox News announced Carlson’s departure in a Monday statement saying that the outlet and Carlson had “agreed to part ways” effective immediately. Carlson’s last broadcast was April 21, giving the hugely popular host no opportunity to bid farewell to his audience during his 8 p.m. ET time slot.

The breakup between Carlson and Fox has sent shockwaves through the political media space. Conservatives have shared an outpouring of support for the beloved host, and many agree the news will have a devastating impact on Fox News.

Share











