Sen. Amy Klobuchar hits Judge Barrett’s pro-life views in dramatic rant

WASHINGTON D.C, October 12, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – On the first day of Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) launched a scathing and dramatic attack on both Barrett and President Donald Trump. Opening her statement, Klobuchar claimed “we are dealing with a president who doesn’t think truth matters.”

The Democrat senator argued that Barrett’s nomination should not have taken place before the election, and likened it to a breach of justice: “It has been said that the wheels of justice turn slowly. Injustice on the other hand, can move at lighting speed, as we are seeing here today.”

Klobuchar made specific reference to Barrett’s pro-life and traditional values, claiming that they would have a profoundly negative effect on the lives of Americans. She claimed that there was a rush to “put in a justice, a justice whose views are known and who will have a profound impact on your life…who you can marry, decisions you can make about your own body.”

“America, this is about you,” declared Klobuchar.

Klobuchar continued by highlighting the importance of Barrett’s nomination in the light of the upcoming presidential election, connecting Barrett’s pro-life and traditional views to the election itself: “We cannot divorce this nominee and her views from the election.”

“The truth matters,” protested Klobuchar, “and the truth is, America, that this judicial nominee has made her view so clear, and this president is trying to put her in a position of power to make decisions about your lives.”

Referring to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a firm advocate of abortion and same-sex “marriage,” Klobuchar claimed that Ginsburg’s views were those which should guide the future of America. “When you look at her opinions, you realize she was not just writing for today, she was writing for tomorrow.”

Accusing the president of wanting to “stack the deck,” the senator also dramatically said that “I think this hearing is a sham.”