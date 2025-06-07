Sen. Cruz introduces resolution to designate June as ‘Life Month’

The continued high number of abortions in the U.S. highlights the need for a cultural transformation to protect life. A 'Life Month' resolution could assist in such a change.

(LifeSiteNews) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas on Tuesday introduced a resolution to designate June as “Life Month” to “recognize that every human life is a sacred gift from God, possessing inherent dignity and worth.”

Cruz’s office announced that the month of June was chosen to mark the historic upheaval of Roe v. Wade in June 2022, returning abortion to the states and allowing many states to enact near-total bans on the lethal procedure.

“Every human life is worthy of protection, and it is especially incumbent upon Americans and lawmakers to protect the most vulnerable among us,” Cruz said in a statement.

The resolution notes that the U.S. “was founded on the principle that all people are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, including the right to life,” and declares that “every human life” “deserves legal protection.”

Catholics for Catholics pointed out that, if passed, designating June as “Life Month” would serve as a replacement to its current designation by leftists as “Pride month,” by which they celebrate perverse sexuality.

A companion resolution has been introduced in the House of Representatives by Republican Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey, who stated:

For decades abortion advocates have gone to extraordinary lengths to ignore, trivialize, and cover up the battered baby victim, fostering a culture of denial, disrespect, and bias against the unborn. This resolution designating June as Life Month highlights our moral imperative to protect innocent children’s lives from extermination. It calls our nation to reject willful blindness to the realities of abortion—brutally dismembering helpless babies with sharp knife-like curettes or poisoning babies with pills that literally starve them to death and often result in their bodies being flushed down a toilet. This resolution affirms that the cruel injustice of abortion need not be forever: instead we must defend the unborn and show love and compassion to both mother and child through meaningful assistance and support.

Despite states’ total abortion bans implemented as a result of the overturn of Roe v. Wade in the 2022 decision Dobbs v. Jackson, abortions have allegedly been at their highest levels in over a decade, according to Guttmacher Institute.

The continued high number of abortions in the U.S. highlights the importance of Americans’ cultural, ideological transformation for the protection of life. A “Life Month” resolution could serve as a launch point for new efforts to promote education on sexuality and human life to help assist in such a cultural change.

