Sen. Hawley urges Trump DOJ to ‘reconsider’ defense of Biden abortion pill policy

‘I am troubled by the fact that the Justice Department has sided with the Biden administration’s position,’ wrote Hawley, ‘especially considering new data showing the harms of chemical abortion for women.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter on Wednesday to Attorney General Pam Bondi, urging the Justice Department to reconsider its defense of the Biden administration’s policy on mifepristone, which allows women to obtain the abortion drug “with virtually no safeguards.”

“While the grounds for dismissal sought are mostly procedural in nature, I am troubled by the fact that the Justice Department has sided with the Biden administration’s position, especially considering new data showing the harms of chemical abortion for women,” wrote Hawley. “I urge you to reconsider.”

Today I’m calling on the Justice Department to reverse their defense of Joe Biden’s abortion policy. DOJ should be supporting Missouri’s case to put safety limits on abortion drugs pic.twitter.com/re1OagDPtQ — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 7, 2025

A statement from Hawley’s office cited the Ethics & Public Policy Center’s (EPPC) bombshell new study that found that more than one in 10 women who use mifepristone suffer sepsis, infection, hemorrhaging, an emergency room visit, or another serious adverse event within 45 days.

This rate is far greater than the rate reported on the FDA-approved drug label for mifepristone. Despite these severe safety risks, the Biden administration allowed mifepristone to be delivered via mail and without any medical supervision whatsoever.

“Missouri, joined by Idaho and Kansas, is seeking to restore safeguards for the chemical abortion drug, mifepristone, that the Biden administration eliminated,” wrote Hawley. “The states have argued their interest in protecting their citizens against the adverse health consequences of the drug.”

According to Hawley, the EPPC’s recently published report exposes just how essential reestablishing these guardrails are for women’s health.

