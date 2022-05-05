Sen. Josh Hawley: Abortion is the left’s ‘religion,’ and they’ll ‘do anything’ to defend it

‘Abortion is religion for the far-left,’ the Missouri Republican said on Fox News.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri told Tucker Carlson on Tuesday that the “far-left” worships abortion, as evidenced by the reaction of activists to the news of Roe v. Wade potentially being reversed.

“Abortion is religion for the far-left, and they are willing to do anything to defend that religion and to force it on everyone else, and that’s why they are willing to burn down the Court as an institution,” Hawley said.

Joe Biden claims to believe in democracy but he doesn’t trust the people. Overturning Roe is about putting democracy back in the driver’s seat. The people should be in charge, not nine lawyers wearing robes pic.twitter.com/DrvVqqxuWK — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 4, 2022

He responded to a tweet from leftist congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) that told people to “take to the streets across the country” to protest the possibility of Roe being reversed.

Sen. Hawley said the basis of Roe is that “the people are too stupid to make these decisions” on abortion laws on their own.

“That’s why we need to get back to trusting the people and actually enforcing the Constitution,” Hawley said.

Sen. Hawley criticized President Joe Biden for saying on Tuesday that abortion policy should not be left up to “the whims … of the public.”

“I hope the Court will stick to it,” Sen. Hawley said.

Carlson asked Hawley if he thought someone would speak up against potential violence from leftists. He said he “hopes” Democratic leaders will tamp down pressure and intimidation campaigns. Hawley cited Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s threats in 2020 against Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch before a case concerning a Louisiana abortion law. He alluded to other threats from Democratic politicians.

“I want to tell you, Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch, you have unleashed a whirlwind, and you will pay the price,” Sen. Schumer said outside of the court during oral arguments. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) implied on Tuesday she wants to see Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh investigated and prosecuted for a potential vote to reverse Roe v. Wade.

“What should be investigated and prosecuted is the fact that people who were nominated to the Supreme Court stood up and said they believed in the rule of law and precedent, and then at first opportunity, changed direction by 180 degrees and are going for a full repeal of Roe,” Warren said, according to ABC News.

“They’re just trying to hijack the institution to get their religion forced on everyone else,” Hawley told Carlson.

