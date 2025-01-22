Sen. Josh Hawley calls on Trump to release pro-lifers imprisoned by Biden admin: ‘They deserve to be free’

Josh Hawley has joined the ranks of several prominent pro-lifers calling on Trump to pardon and release more than 20 pro-life advocates unjustly jailed under the Biden administration, some of whom were elderly and infirm at the time of their sentencing.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — United States Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri is calling on President Donald Trump to keep his promise and pardon the pro-lifers imprisoned under the Biden administration.

In a January 21 post on X, Hawley joined the ranks of several prominent pro-lifers calling on Trump to pardon and release the more than 20 pro-life advocates unfairly convicted under former President Joe Biden, some of whom were elderly and infirm at the time of their sentencing.

“I hope President Trump will shorty pardon the pro-life prisoners unjustly targeted & jailed by the Biden Administration,” he wrote. “They deserve to be free.”

Hawley is hardly the only prominent figure to call on Trump to keep his promise; the same day, Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany called for Trump to release the pro-lifers ahead of the National March for Life.

“I hope that the Trump administration deeply considers these peaceful Christians in a peaceful protest who were persecuted by President Biden,” she said. “They should be free.”

THANK YOU @kayleighmcenany for calling on the pro-life prisoners to be pardoned on @FoxNews! There would be no better way to celebrate the National Pro-Life March & and the National Pro-Life Summit this weekend than for these individuals to be freed. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7gkELj0aPu — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) January 21, 2025

Among his many campaign promises, Trump pledged to release political prisoners unfairly sentenced by the Biden administration. On the first day of his presidency, Trump issued pardons for more than 1,500 January 6 defendants.

Now, pro-life Americans are hoping he will do the same for pro-life protestors jailed under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which the Biden administration used to prosecute peaceful pro-lifers at abortion facilities.

Enacted in 1994, the FACE Act ostensibly protects access to facilities run by both pro-life and pro-abortion organizations, including abortion facilities, pro-life pregnancy centers, and churches. However, conservatives have criticized the Department of Justice under the Biden administration for weaponizing the act to prosecute pro-life advocates while only a handful of pro-abortion vandals have been arrested following a string of attacks on churches and pro-life centers in the wake of the Supreme Court’s June 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Among the most egregious Biden prosecutions have been the “D.C. Nine” who entered an abortion center in the nation’s capital and refused to leave in 2022 and who received prison time despite several of them being elderly with medical issues.

Also concerning was the case of Mark Houck, a Philadelphia pro-lifer whom the DOJ prosecuted under the FACE Act after arresting in a morning FBI raid for a physical altercation with a hostile abortion supporter that local authorities had already dismissed. Houck was acquitted in January 2023.

