Sen. Josh Hawley demands DOJ reveal extent of undercover FBI involvement in Catholic groups

Sen. Hawley has demanded 'immediat[e]' responses from AG Merrick Garland disclosing 'how many undercover informants' in Catholic parishes or religious organizations the DOJ is working with.

(LifeSiteNews) — Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) urged Attorney General Merrick Garland in a Tuesday letter to reveal the extent to which the Department of Justice (DOJ) is working with “undercover informants” in Catholic parishes and other religious groups.

Hawley’s demands follow the FBI’s disclosure to the House Judiciary Committee that, “relying on information derived from at least one undercover employee,” it planned to “engage in outreach” to leaders of the traditional Catholic Society of St. Pius X (SSPX) in the Richmond, Virginia area “to sensitize these congregations to the warning signs of radicalization and to enlist their assistance to serve as suspicious activity tripwires.”

According to Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, the FBI similarly wrote of other opportunities to develop “suspicious activity tripwires” in the Richmond area, including by contacting so-called “mainline Catholic parishes” and local “diocesan leadership.”

— Article continues below Petition — Tell the FBI to stop surveilling faithful Catholics Show Petition Text 8182 have signed the petition. Let's get to 9000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition The FBI is planning to intensify its “assessment” and “mitigation” of “Radical Traditionalist Catholics” over the next 12 to 24 months according to an explosive document from a former agent turned whistleblower. SIGN & SHARE: Tell the FBI to stop its surviellance of faithful Catholics and focus on the real criminals. The bombshell 8-page memo was released by former FBI agent Kyle Serpahin on his website UncoveredDC Wednesday. The report, written by an FBI analyst in Richmond, Virginia, was published for internal agency use only on January 23, is titled, “Interest of Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists in Radical-Traditionalist Catholic Ideology Almost Certainly Presents New Mitigation Opportunities.” Seraphin describes the briefing as an “intelligence product” that, though not being exhaustive, can be used as an initial reference point for the agency to “prop up” future investigations on the subject. He says he obtained the document from an anonymous Baptist employee for the agency. “This is the first FBI Richmond domain product to focus on the interest of racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists in the Radical Traditional Catholic movement,” the document states. “A search of FBI databases indicates this is also the first FBI finished intelligence product to specifically address this environmental variable.” SIGN: Politically-motivated witch-hunts of faithful Catholics cannot be allowed in a civilized society Among the most controversial aspects of the memo is that it directly cites a defamatory study conducted by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) on the subject “Radical Traditional Catholicism.” The SPLC has long been rejected as a legitimate resource for the FBI, Seraphin says, but in this instance, it is being relied on as a primary source to justify its efforts. The memo also references three anti-Catholic smear articles (here, here, and here) published by leftwing websites Salon and The Atlantic to defend its monitoring. The report alleges that its real motivation is a concern that “Radical Traditionalist Catholic Ideology” possesses an “anti-Semitic, anti-immigrant, anti-LGBT, and white supremacy” outlook, and that this presents a threat to the US’s domestic well-being. The report further claims that adherents to RTC ideology “frequently share language and symbolism, such as crusader references or anti-Semitic discourses” online that pro-life white nationalists also support. SIGN: The FBI's smear campaign against Catholics cannot be allowed to stand Please send this petition to as many concerned Americans as possible - we cannot allow the continued politicization of the FBI. MORE INFORMATION: FBI whistleblower releases docs showing agents are surveilling "Radical" Traditional Catholics in Virginia Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Hawley accordingly demanded “immediat[e]” responses from Garland revealing “how many undercover informants or other agents” in Catholic parishes or religious organizations the DOJ is working with or “otherwise employ[ing.”

Jordan had also noted in his Monday letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray that “We know from whistleblowers that the FBI distributed this document to field offices across the country,” and that “it is unclear” how many FBI employees have accessed Catholic houses of worship across the country as a result of the original Richmond document.

In light of this information, Hawley also urged Garland to share “within which, and how many FBI field offices was guidance related to the infiltration of traditionalist Catholic parishes distributed?”

Hawley shared his letter to Garland in a tweet declaring that what Garland had previously told him under oath — that “the FBI was not targeting Catholic parishes” — “appears to have been a lie.”

Merrick Garland told me – under oath – the FBI was not targeting Catholic parishes. That appears to have been a lie. I want the truth 👇 pic.twitter.com/HE8ncapeYz — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) April 11, 2023

Hawley had questioned Garland last month before the Senate Judiciary Committee about an “emerging pattern” of “anti-Catholic actions” by the DOJ following the leak of an FBI Richmond office memo that directed surveillance of “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists” who have allegedly found common ground with “radical-traditionalist Catholic (RTC)” ideology.

Hawley pointed out in his Tuesday letter that when he had asked Garland whether the DOJ was “cultivating sources and spies” in Latin Mass and other Catholic parishes, Garland had clearly responded, “No, the Justice Department does not do that.” Garland also told Hawley, “I don’t believe we have any informants aimed at Catholic churches.”

The recent investigative findings of the House Judiciary Committee have shown that “all of this was false,” wrote Hawley, who cited the FBI’s disclosures to the Committee, as shared by Jordan.

“Let’s be clear: your Department has decided to turn Catholic congregations into front organizations for the FBI, and when asked about it, you’ve decided to fudge the truth before Congress. This is an unconscionable assault on American Catholics’ First Amendment rights and an abdication of your duty to enforce the law without fear or favor,” wrote Hawley.

Following intense backlash over the leak of the original FBI Richmond Office memo, the FBI released a statement saying it would not only retract the memo, but also investigate why it was issued, saying the document had failed to meet its “exacting standards.”

The whistleblower who had publicized the memo, Kyle Seraphin, suggested the agency only backed off because it had been held to account. “The FBI doesn’t confirm information, but they confirmed this,” he wrote. “Because they were called out. Not because they would NEVER approve it. They approved it, and are embarrassed. This is the only way.”

Earlier this week, LifeSiteNews reached out to the Diocese of Richmond for comment about Rep. Jordan’s revelation that the FBI had reached out to “diocesan leadership.” The diocese referred LifeSiteNews to its previous statement about the original leaked FBI memo. The SSPX has yet to respond to requests for comment.

RELATED:

FBI slammed for using ‘undercover sources’ in Catholic churches to monitor ‘suspicious activity’

FBI admits to seeking informants within the Diocese of Richmond, SSPX

Biden AG Merrick Garland admits FBI memo targeting Latin Mass Catholics was ‘appalling’

‘Cowardice’: FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin responds to USCCB statement on memo targeting Catholics

‘Disturbing and disappointing’: Virginia lawmakers respond to leaked FBI memo targeting Catholics

Pro-life group alleges FBI informant infiltrated, secretly recorded their meeting

Abp. Viganò: FBI targeting Catholics is a ‘logical consequence’ of Pope Francis persecuting the faithful

Wall Street Journal criticizes FBI for targeting Latin Mass Catholics

Vatican and FBI: Two interesting partners in smearing Latin Mass Catholics

Share











