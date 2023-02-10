Sen. Josh Hawley investigating transgender clinic after reports of ‘appalling’ mutilation of children

The investigation comes after a former case worker exposed 'morally and medically appalling' abuses at the Washington University Transgender Center of St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

ST. LOUIS (LifeSiteNews) — Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri is launching an investigation into a clinic that mutilates gender-confused children through hormonal and surgical interventions.

The action comes after a former case worker at a Missouri hospital revealed long-term damage caused by puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries for children who attempted to “transition” to the opposite sex.

Jamie Reed, a self-identifying “queer” woman who used to work as a case manager at the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, published an article yesterday outlining the “morally and medically appalling” procedures conducted on gender-confused children.

The same day, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri announced that his team was launching an investigation into the “egregious abuses and potential malpractice” taking place at the pediatric “transgender” center.

“This is a sickening account of forced sterilization and child abuse,” Hawley posted on Twitter Thursday morning. “Happening in Missouri at an institution that receives federal taxpayer funds.”

“Today my office is launching an investigation. Missouri children deserve to be protected.”

Reed’s article, which prompted Hawley’s investigation, outlined various atrocities taking place within the center, based on her four years as an employee at the institution. In charge of “patient intake and oversight,” Reed witnessed firsthand the lack of science-based medical practice, terrible side effects of so-called “gender-affirming care,” and disregard for parental rights.

She noted that she saw an increase in teenage girls identifying as “transgender,” all of whom needed only a “letter of support from a therapist” to receive prescriptions for puberty blockers and testosterone. However, when she suggested that social contagion played a role in the “clusters of girls streaming into our service,” the center’s doctors denied the possibility.

Contrary to what the center advertises, Reed said that “there are no reliable studies” to prove that hormonal and surgical intervention for gender-confused youth dissolves self-harm and suicide related to gender dysphoria.

“There are rare conditions in which babies are born with atypical genitalia,” Reed wrote. “But clinics like the one where I worked are creating a whole cohort of kids with atypical genitals.”

The former case manager explained that many children experiencing gender confusion also have autism and that a large portion of the St. Louis clinic’s patients were sent from the hospital’s psychiatric unit and suffered from serious mental health disorders. Despite any previous diagnosis, doctors at the “transgender” clinic insisted that “gender transition” was the solution to the problem.

Another red flag Reed mentions in her article is the “lack of regard for the rights of parents.” She explained that Missouri law requires the consent of only one parent for a child to receive mutilating hormones. In 2019, a doctor at the center “testified in a custody hearing against a father who opposed a mother’s wish to start their 11-year-old daughter on puberty blockers.” Upon hearing the doctor’s testimony, the judge sided with the mother.

Reed also emphasized the lack of understanding, especially from the young patients, of the long-term effects of hormonal and surgical intervention. In 2020, she described a 17-year-old female, who was taking testosterone, calling the clinic because she was bleeding heavily. Later, the center learned that after the girl had sexual intercourse, “her vaginal canal had ripped open” because “testosterone thins the vaginal tissues.” Surgery was required to “repair the damage.”

A 15-year-old boy who took bicalutamide — used as a treatment for prostate cancer — was prescribed the drug “as a puberty blocker and feminizing agent.” He was taken off the drug after experiencing the side effect of liver toxicity, and his mother “sent an electronic message to the Transgender [sic] Center saying that we were lucky her family was not the type to sue.”

Reed highlighted another case of a girl who received hormones at 16 and a double mastectomy at 18. Three months after her surgery, she regretted her decision to attempt to “transition” and told a hospital nurse, “I want my breasts back.”

The former employee also recalled being told to “get on board, or get out” when it came to mutilating gender-confused children, many of whom also suffer from mental health issues or dysfunctional family situations.

Hormonal and surgical intervention for children struggling to be at peace with their bodies has been consistently called out by medical professionals as causing significant and long-lasting harm.

In July 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning for several puberty blockers after a report showed serious side effects in children taking the drugs.

Months later, the head of Boston Children’s Hospital “transgender” clinic admitted that puberty blockers were being distributed at a highly accelerated pace and that the drugs can cause lifelong fertility damage.

A pediatric surgeon recently spoke out against the trend to “transition” gender confused children by comparing the “medical atrocity” to Nazi experiments.

Last month, mainstream media skewed the findings of a new study to advertise improved mental health after receiving mutilating hormones and surgeries. However, the study also showed that suicidal ideation was the most common negative side effect among participants. Out of the 315 young people involved in the study, 11 experienced suicidality and two took their own lives before the study’s completion.

