Sen. Lindsey Graham dies at 71 from sudden heart problem

The longtime U.S. senator from South Carolina had returned from a trip to Ukraine shortly before he suffered a medical emergency at home.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, died suddenly on Saturday night at age 71.

Graham, who had just returned from a trip to Ukraine and was scheduled to appear on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday morning, suffered a tear in the inner wall of his aorta stemming from the hardening of his arteries, according to a preliminary medical examination.

This story is developing. Check back for further updates.

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