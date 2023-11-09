Sen. Marsha Blackburn subpoenas Jeffrey Epstein estate for flight logs

Suspicion has raged for years about the extent of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex trafficking scheme and the level of involvement among high-profile celebrities, political leaders, and others.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn announced Thursday that she has filed a subpoena to obtain the flight logs from notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet.

“Given the numerous allegations of human trafficking and sexual abuse surrounding Mr. Epstein, I think it is very important that we identify everybody that was on that plane and how many trips they took on that plane, and the destinations to which they arrived,” Sen. Blackburn said in a November 9 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

The American people deserve to know the names of every person who participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s human trafficking ring. We need to see his flight logs. I’ve asked the Senate Judiciary Committee to authorize a subpoena to his estate so we can review these documents. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) November 9, 2023

Epstein, the infamous financier and registered sex offender who was convicted in 2007 of soliciting prostitution from a minor and later charged with trafficking underage girls, owned two private islands in the U.S. Virgin Islands territory.

He was known to have traveled on his private jets, nicknamed the Lolita Express by the media, with many high-profile individuals. Suspicion has raged for years about the extent of his alleged sex-trafficking scheme and the level of involvement among celebrities, political leaders, and others.

In August 2019, Epstein was found dead in his prison cell at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) just weeks after being arrested and charged with sex trafficking. His death was ruled a suicide, but the high-profile nature of his connections and the suspicious circumstances surrounding his death — including the malfunctioning of two security cameras and the failure of security guards to perform required checks — have sparked theories that he was murdered in a bid to prevent him from implicating prominent elites with whom he was connected. Potential evidence against his murder, however, includes the fact that he signed a new will and that he socked away his roughly $577 million estate into a trust two days before he died, Reuters noted.

Blackburn isn’t the first to file a subpoena in an attempt to gain access to Epstein’s flight logs, and hundreds of flight records have already been released in prior litigation.

High-profile individuals known to have flown on Epstein’s private plane (but not to the accused sex-trafficker’s private island) include former U.S. presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, and climate activist Bill Gates, according to released records.

In September 2020, a little over a year after Epstein’s death, U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George filed a subpoena demanding flight logs for Epstein’s “four helicopters and three planes, from 1998 to his” 2019 death, the Mirror reported at the time.

The subpoena was connected to a lawsuit filed by George “alleging 22 counts, including aggravated rape, child abuse and neglect, human trafficking, forced labour and prostitution,” according to the Mirror.

George went on to score a $105 million lawsuit against the Epstein estate in November 2022, and in December filed a $190 million suit against JPMorgan Chase for allegedly violating the Trafficking Victims Protection Act by banking with Epstein, according to local Virgin Islands outlet The St. Thomas Source.

Just days later, the outlet noted, George was fired by Virgin Islands Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.

In comments to Fox News, a spokesman for Bryan acknowledged that the “governor relieved Denise George of her duties as attorney general,” but said that “media reports indicating the JP Morgan lawsuit as the reason are not entirely accurate.”

Epstein’s accomplice, U.K.-born socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in December 2021 on charges of sex trafficking, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts and two charges of conspiracy. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison last year.

