Sen. Rand Paul questions value of COVID lockdowns, mask mandates, social distancing

December 10, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has challenged the common measures taken by most government to stop the spread of COVID-19, saying he sees no real “evidence” the restrictions have worked or have done anything to change “the trajectory of the disease.”

“All these things they tell you to do, closing down the restaurants, closing down the schools, there’s no real evidence that they’re changing the trajectory of the disease. If you look at the incidence of COVID, it’s going up like this — it’s going up exponentially despite all the mandates. So, those who say there is science just aren’t paying attention to it,” said Paul during a segment of Fox News’s “The Story” on Monday.

Paul is an ophthalmologist who had the coronavirus himself, but quickly recovered. He told Martha MacCallum of Fox News that he thinks there needs to be “logic” about how to stop the virus and that vaccines will play a part in this.

“Without question, this virus has been devastating to so many families … Kelly and I lost a good friend today, and we’re grieving from them, and our prayers go out to their family. But the thing is, is we ought to at least still use logic to try to figure out how we stop this. I think ultimately, the vaccine will be very successful,” said Paul.

He added that he sees no evidence that “crowd control, hand washing,” or social distancing work. He also said that his opinion is not one that lacks “compassion” and that he “wants people” to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I want people to get the vaccine. I want them to be able to avoid this scourge. But at the same time, keeping all our kids’ home isn’t changing the course of this disease. They’ve studied this in four different country-wide studies,” said Paul.

“They’ve studied the incidence of the disease. They’ve studied the transference of the disease, and they’ve found that closing schools doesn’t work. Even the socialist de Blasio is now opening schools. So, now we have our governor in our state closing schools right about the time that everybody else is finally accepting that closing schools isn’t working.”

In November, Paul said he would do “everything I can to try to prevent” former Vice President Joe Biden from “locking us up and locking us down and forcing us to wear masks forever.”

Paul explained that Biden will “ruin the country”, that “lockdowns don’t work,” and that “all of the evidence on mandatory masks [shows] that they don’t work either.”

Biden announced yesterday that he would force Americans to wear a mask for 100 days should he assume office in January, calling it a “patriotic act.”

“My first 100 days is going to require — I’m going to ask for a masking plan — everyone, for the first 100 days of my administration, to wear a mask,” Biden explained.

As for the COVID-19 vaccination that Paul supports, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), there is a multitude of possible side-effects associated with it, which include strokes, birth defects, auto-immune disease, and Kawasaki disease.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine must be stored at an extremely low temperature of -70 degrees Celsius, and there are other concerns about its safety, especially when it comes to women and unknown effects on fertility.

The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use in Canada, the U.K., and Bahrain. It is anticipated the U.S will approve the Pfizer/BioNTech product within days.