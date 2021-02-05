Sen. Rand Paul quizzes Biden’s pick for education secretary on ‘guys’ competing in girls’ sports

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON, D.C., February 5, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — A Kentucky senator has brought up the bizarre injustice of boys being allowed to compete against girls in high school sports.

On Wednesday Senator Rand Paul, 58, directed questions about the growing trend to Miguel Cordona, 45, the former fourth grade teacher who became Joe Biden’s choice as U.S. Secretary of Education. Cordona was, before this appointment, the Education Commissioner of Connecticut.

Paul reminded Cordona that the Department of Education’s Office of Civil RIghts had told Connecticut in 2020 that allowing boys to compete against girls in girls’ sports violated the rights of female students under Title IX.

Title IX was first signed into law in 1972 and was meant to stop discrimination against girls and women, including in their access to athletic opportunities. It originally stated: “No person in the United States shall, based on sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

Title IX is controversial, as funding for girls’ sports has been attained at the expense of boys’ sports. Meanwhile, young women still do not win as many college sports scholarships as young men do, and the best female athletes are now at risk of losing the ones they might have had, thanks to a new challenge: male athletes calling themselves “transgender” and winning state championships.

Thus, Paul next asked Cordona if he would respect the civil rights opinion. However, Cardona said, essentially, that all student athletes matter.

“I understand that there are a lot of concerns about that,” the appointee said.

“If confirmed, it’s my responsibility and my privilege to make sure that we’re following civil rights of all students, and that includes activities that they may engage in in high school or athletics.”

Paul then asked Cordona what he thought about boys running in girls’ track meets “like they’ve been doing in Connecticut.” Cordona responded by saying that it was important for “education systems and educators” to respect the rights of all students, including the ones who are “transgender.”

The T-word was now out there, but Paul continued to press the point that biological males—boys—are now competing against and beating the best female athletes in girls’ high school sports.

“Does it bother you that that the top 20% of boys running in track meets beat all of the girls in the state, and it would completely destroy girls’ athletics?” the senator asked.

“The girls are pushed out. If they don’t make the finals in the state meet, they don’t get scholarships. That it’s detrimental to girls’ sports... Do you worry about boys running girls’ track meets?”

Cardona, who is married to a former Miss Connecticut, did not indicate that he was worried about the future of girls’ sports, but said he had spoken to both families who feel the way that Paul had “described” and “families of students who are transgender.”

Paul, however, would not let up, asking if it was “fair” and again if the appointee was “okay” with boys competing against girls.

Cardona said that he thought he had answered the question but also said that he believed that all students have the right to extracurricular activities.

“Even if they’re transgender, I think that’s their right,” he said.

“Well, a lot of us thinks that’s bizarre,” said Paul bluntly. "Not very fair.”

The senator revealed that there were a lot of women in his family who have competed in college athletics and been state champions. He imagined a 6’2” boy competing against his 5’4” niece and repeated that it didn’t sound very fair.

“It’s just completely bizarre and unfair to people, and you’re going to run to the Department of Education, and you’ve got no problem with it. That concerns me,” Paul said.

Paul stated that the “vast majority of America” would “wonder what planet” education officials were coming from, thinking that it was fair for boys to compete against girls in sports.

“I wonder where feminists are on this,” he said. “I wonder where the people who supported women’s sports are on this. I mean, are we all going to be okay with hulking, 6’4” guys wrestling against girls?”

He said there was a disconnect with what most Americans believe and said he thought that “even most Democrats” wouldn’t agree with boys running in girls’ track meets.

The trampling of the rights of girl athletes in Connecticut by biological males who want to win their contests has been in the public eye thanks to the girls fighting back. Selina Soule, Chelsea Mitchell and Alanna Smith filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education, and then filed a lawsuit against the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference.

Soule told the Daily Signal via email that she found Joe Biden’s January 21 executive order that effectively erases ordinary distinctions between women and men who claim to be women “heart-breaking.”

“It’s really heart-breaking and disappointing to watch the Biden administration push this gender identity policy, because I know how it affects girls. I’ve lived under this policy in Connecticut,” Soule said.

“Girls like me lose championships, podium spots, advancement opportunities, and the recognition we deserve because we’re forced to compete against biological males in our races,” she continued.

“Women fought long and hard for athletic opportunities, and I want to preserve those opportunities for the next generation of female athletes.”

To congratulate Senator Rand Paul for defending girls’ athletic opportunities, please click here. Alternatively, call or write to the senator’s office.

167 Russell Senate Office Building

Washington DC, 20510

Phone: 202-224-4343

Or

Main State Office

1029 State Street

Bowling Green, KY 42101

Phone: 270-782-8303