Sen. Ron Johnson calls firebombing of Wisconsin pro-life group HQ ‘domestic terrorism’

MADISON, Wisconsin (LifeSiteNews) – U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) has asked President Joe Biden’s top law enforcement and national security officials why they have not investigated the firebombing of a pro-life group’s office as “domestic terrorism.”
“President Biden has made no public remarks, and neither the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), nor the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have issued a statement condemning this attack,” Sen. Johnson wrote in his May 13 letter. He sent the letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and FBI Director Christopher Wray.
He noted that a group called “Jane’s Revenge” had allegedly taken credit for the arson at Wisconsin Family Action’s office.
Sen. Johnson criticized the Biden administration for not taking action against leftist violence and attempts to intimidate justices, in violation of the law. Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Republican pointed out, Attorney General Garland had ordered federal oversight and crackdown on parents attending school board meetings to protest mask mandates or transgender policies.
“There are currently mobs outside of the residences of the Supreme Court Justices appointed by Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump,” Sen. Johnson wrote. “The intimidation of sitting Supreme Court Justices is a clear violation of federal law, and, once again, DOJ, FBI, and DHS have yet to condemn these activities. Compare your silence on these events to your robust actions against parents attending public school board meetings to voice their concerns about far-left ideologies being integrated into school curriculums.”
He continued:
Based on the attack on the Madison pro-life organization, Jane’s Revenge fits federal agencies’ definitions of ‘domestic violent extremists’ and the attack as a ‘domestic terrorism incident.’ The FBI defines a ‘domestic terrorism incident’ as an ‘ideologically-driven criminal act, including threats or acts of violence made to specific victims, made in furtherance of a domestic ideological goal that has occurred and can be confirmed.’ Additionally, the FBI and DHS define a ‘domestic violent extremist’ as an individual ‘who seeks to further their ideological goals wholly or in part through unlawful acts of force or violence’
The attacks against a pro-life group “that could have injured or killed the office’s occupants due to differing political ideologies fits these definitions.”
“It seems, however, that DOJ and DHS reserve those definitions for parents attending school board meetings or individuals who disagree with the policies of this Administration,” Sen. Johnson wrote in his letter. He asked Wray, Mayorkas and Garland if “Jane’s Revenge” would be labeled a “domestic violent extremist organization” and what steps would be taken to investigate or stop “incidents of harassment, intimidation, and potential domestic threats against pro-life organizations.”
In the aftermath of the leak of the Supreme Court majority opinion draft overruling Roe v. Wade, lawless vandals backed by the abortion lobby and pro-abortion politicians have launched riots and violent attacks on pro-life entities across America, from pregnancy centers to churches, and even targeted Justices' homes.
This widespread, organized effort not only sets a dangerous standard for how groups and individuals may opt to stage demonstrations going forward, but begs the question of how the pro-abortion crowd would behave if and when the Supreme Court officially overturns Roe later this summer.
And, worst of all, the White House has largely turned a blind eye to these riots, with Joe Biden -- who at one time claimed to be personally opposed to abortion due to his Catholic faith -- now acting as the foremost advocate for unfettered abortion access in America.
Biden's nonexistent response must be addressed, and the White House needs to know that the American people demand better from their supposed "leader."
Over Mother's Day weekend, pro-abortion attacks broke out across America, with increasingly depraved activists targeting pregnancy centers, pro-life advocacy organizations, and churches with either disruptive demonstrations or, in some cases, vandalism and outright violence.
Among the most barbaric occurrences was the vicious attack on Wisconsin Family Action, a pro-life group headquartered in Madison, where vandals threw a Molotov cocktail into an office window, started a fire on one of its walls, and left a threatening graffiti message reading "If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either."
They even descended upon the homes of Supreme Court Justices like Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, and Chief Justice John Roberts, who appear poised to formally issue the final blow to Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks, after publishing a map with their private addresses.
The case, which was decided nearly 50 years ago in 1973, saw members of the bench fabricate a constitutional "right" to abortion, depriving individual states from crafting their own laws to protect life. However, should Roe, as expected, be overturned, the matter of abortion would be returned to the states, where it always belonged, giving lawmakers the ability to propose legislation that would either place strong restrictions on the procedure or, in some cases, ban it outright.
And while, of course, freedom of speech must be protected and defended for all Americans, demonstrations that devolve into vandalism, rioting, the use of intimidation tactics against members of the judiciary (or anyone else, for that matter), or violence in any form must NEVER be tolerated.
But the White House seems to be taking a different approach...
It wasn't until Monday afternoon that Press Secretary Jen Psaki finally acknowledged the threat posed to Supreme Court Justices by out-of-control pro-abotion activists, claiming that "judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety."
This is true, but it took Psaki an entire week to make any semblance of a definitive statement about the White House's position on this urgent matter. In fact, Psaki previously refused to discourage the targeting of Justices' homes when asked, insisting that pro-abortion groups were staging "peaceful protests" instead; she even failed to condemn the leak itself -- an unprecedented breach of trust and rejection of institutional norms that could permanently damage the standing of the court and its ability to function as an apolitical body.
And, of course, Joe Biden, himself, has been virtually silent on the matter, failing to effectively speak out against these riots and reassure the American people that those who seek to vandalize property and perpetrate violence will be held legally accountable for their actions by the Department of Justice.
This is entirely unacceptable behavior from a commander-in-chief, and as political allies like Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (rather ironically) incite insurrection by labeling the Supreme Court's pending decision a "call to arms," the American people must demand that Joe Biden clarify where he stands, and whose side he's really on.
The rule of law must be upheld and applied equally, and that means calling out radical anti-life rioters and ensuring there are consequences for their violent outbursts and destruction of property across the country.
The regional field offices for the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) were at a May 9 press conference in Wisconsin to discuss the May 8 attack.