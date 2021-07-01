Sen. Ron Johnson scorned as ‘unvaccinated’ by public health official after hosting conference with vaccine-injured Americans

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin, July 1, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The Democrat-appointed health commissioner of Milwaukee has scolded Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson for publicly confirming he is “unvaccinated.”

Kirsten Johnson, who was named health commissioner by pro-abortion Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett in January 2020, released a statement on Monday saying “Senator Ron Johnson, who publicly confirmed he is unvaccinated, has used his platform today to raise misleading concerns regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The health commissioner made her comments after the Republican Senator held a special press conference where he hosted several individuals who have been seriously injured after taking part in experimental COVID-19 gene-therapy vaccine trials.

During the press conference, Sen. Johnson reaffirmed that everyone present was “pro-vaccine,” that he personally received “every flu shot since at least the swine flu,” and that he was current with all his other vaccines.

But last spring he became the target of significant criticism due to an answer he gave to a Milwaukee reporter in which he simply revealed he had not received an experimental COVID-19 gene-therapy injection since he already had COVID-19 and thus enjoyed natural immunity from the disease.

“This should not be a controversial issue,” he said during a Tucker Carlson interview in May. “I’m the champion of Right to Try legislation, but the corollary of that is right to choose, as well, and we shouldn't be shaming or pressuring or mandating anybody get this vaccine.”

“People ought to respect other people's freedom and liberty, and their ability to choose whether or not to get vaccinated,” he said.

In March, internist and cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, MD, who is distinguished as the most published person in history in his field and an editor of two major medical journals affirmed that “[p]eople who develop COVID have complete and durable immunity.”

“And [that’s] a very important principle: complete and durable,” McCullough said. “You can't beat natural immunity. You can't vaccinate on top of it and make it better. There's no scientific, clinical or safety rationale for ever vaccinating a COVID-recovered patient. There's no rationale for ever testing a COVID-recovered patient.”

On this same occasion, testifying before a Texas State Senate Health Committee, McCullough stated that, at least in Texas, calculations on herd immunity “with no vaccine effect [is] 80 percent” and steadily growing.

And referring to the fact that during experimental vaccine trials only one percent of participants in the placebo group were infected with COVID-19, due to the already high levels of herd immunity, McCullough pointed out that at best the mass injections of these biological agents could only have a “one percent public health impact.”

“That's what the data says. It's not going to save us, we’re already 80 percent herd immune,” he said.

In response to Kirsten Johnson’s assertion that he was raising “misleading concerns regarding the COVID-19 vaccine,” Sen. Johnson tweeted, “What was misleading @MKEhealth? If you watched, you would have heard the experiences of people who actively sought the vaccine—even participated in trials. I'm glad that hundreds of millions of Americans have been vaccinated. I don’t think authorities can ignore this suffering.”

What was misleading @MKEhealth?

If you watched, you would have heard the experiences of people who actively sought the vaccine—even participated in trials. I'm glad that hundreds of millions of Americans have been vaccinated.

I don’t think authorities can ignore this suffering. https://t.co/q8S2gbFMCG — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) June 28, 2021

The purpose of the press conference was to raise awareness of the small minority of individuals who suffer serious side-effects from experimental COVID-19 gene-therapy injections, and to put pressure on the medical establishment to take these complications seriously, not only to help these particular patients, but to prevent the same adverse events in others.

All they are asking for is the chance to be seen, heard and believed. They were first in line to get the vaccine, even participating in clinical trials. But now they say the medical community has turned their back on them after adverse reactions.https://t.co/Nq5dn0IdV0 — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) June 29, 2021

Those who provided often heart-wrenching testimonies included vaccine trial participant 12-year-old Maddie de Garay from Ohio who is now bound to a wheelchair after she had volunteered to participate in a 12-15-year-old Pfizer vaccine trial. Her mother Stephanie spoke on her behalf. Other presenters included Kristi Dobbs, a dental hygienist from Missouri; Candace Hayden from Michigan; Brianne Dressen a preschool teacher and mother from Utah; and former Green Bay Packer lineman Ken Ruettgers and his wife Sheryl from Oregon. Their respective descriptions included cases of neurological, cardiac and gastrointestinal issues, along with other debilitating health problems and hospitalizations. Clips from each of their testimonies can be accessed by clicking their respective names above.

“The first step in solving any problem is admitting you have one,” Sen. Johnson said. And due to the strong desire to remedy the pandemic, “I think too many people in the medical establishment and in our federal health agencies are — if not completely ignoring — certainly downplaying what is happening” in such cases.

He went on to present three charts bearing statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) VAERS system which is the primary government-funded platform for reporting adverse vaccine events in the United States.

“By the way, this is what's gotten me attacked: just showing what is publicly available information [from] the CDC,” he said.

The first chart displayed a significant number of reported deaths “clustering” around the first days following injections including 619 the day of the shot, 764 the day after, and 353 on the next. Acknowledging he wasn’t a medical doctor or researcher, Johnson said anyone can look at the data and see there is something “concerning” with the numbers which “ought to be taken seriously” and investigated.

The next chart provided a comparison of serious adverse effects of COVID-19 for the last six months as compared to all other vaccines combined since 1990 (31 years) suggesting that the rates of complications and deaths due to experimental COVID gene-therapy injections are orders of magnitude higher than all other vaccines combined.

The third chart compares adverse reactions for different medications and reveals that treatments such as Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine are not only astronomically safer than current experimental COVID-19 vaccines, but may be safer than even Tylenol.

The most recent data from the CDC’s VAERS system released last Friday reveals reports of 387,087 total adverse events in the United States following injections of experimental COVID-19 gene therapy vaccines, including 6,113 deaths and 31,240 serious injuries, between Dec. 14, 2020, and June 18, 2021.

While causation is not explicitly confirmed through the VAERS reporting system, neither can it be presumed that all side effects are reported. Indeed, one study in 2010 found that “fewer than 1% of vaccine injuries” are reported to VAERS, suggesting the actual numbers of deaths and injuries are significantly higher.

For more information on these and other victims of serious injury due to experimental COVID-19 vaccines, or to submit your own story, visit Ken Ruettgers’ website C19 VAX REACTIONS.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

