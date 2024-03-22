Sen. Ted Cruz says embryo-destroying IVF is a ‘blessing,’ ‘should be fully protected in law’

Cruz said that all US senators also support IVF, which destroys millions of human embryos, and that ‘it will remain 100% fully protected in law.’

Pray for an end to IVF and the protection of human embryos: Join our prayer pledge

WASHINGTON, D.C (LifeSiteNews) — In-vitro fertilization (IVF) is a “blessing,” Republican Senator Ted Cruz declared on Wednesday.

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on Wednesday to discuss legislation to protect embryo-destroying IVF. The hearing came in the wake of an Alabama Supreme Court decision affirming that frozen embryos are human beings. The decision came after parents sued an IVF facility for wrongful death after their frozen embryos were accidentally destroyed.

Republicans in Alabama later joined with Democrats to effectively nullify that decision, despite the state’s past support for the sanctity of human life. Former President Donald Trump also endorsed IVF.

“I support IVF. It is protected under law, and it will remain that way,” Cruz wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “No one is taking IVF away — but Senate Democrats know that their radical stances on abortion are far outside of the mainstream, which is why they are resorting to scaremongering regarding the availability of IVF.”

I support IVF. It is protected under law, and it will remain that way. No one is taking IVF away — but Senate Democrats know that their radical stances on abortion are far outside of the mainstream, which is why they are resorting to scaremongering regarding the availability of… pic.twitter.com/jMyv5suDTL — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 21, 2024

“IVF has been a blessing for countless families and it’s not going anywhere,” he wrote.

He posted his comments along with a video from the hearing where he criticized Democrats for their “radical” stance on abortion.

He said it is “indisputable” that “IVF is fully protected in law, it should be fully protected in law, and it will remain 100% fully protected in law. Every Democrat knows that.”

The Texas Republican said all 100 senators “support IVF treatments [sic]. I strongly support IVF treatments [sic].”

He praised his home state for requiring IVF coverage in some health insurance plans for nearly three decades and “ruby red” Alabama for protecting IVF.

The otherwise pro-life senator praised the procedure as a “wonderful gift.” It “lets parents who want to welcome a son or daughter, a child to love, lets them welcome that child into the world.”

The comments stand in contradiction to the senator’s voting record on abortion and family values. While Sen. Cruz opposes the redefinition of marriage to include two men or two women, he endorses a procedure used by same-sex “couples” and even single individuals, to create children.

Just a week prior, the Biden Administration opened up Veteran Affairs funding to include IVF for unmarried soldiers and same-sex “couples.”

Senator Cruz’s position is also in conflict with his pro-life bona fides, including his “A+” rating from Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.

SBA, and other pro-life groups, have denounced removing protections for babies conceived through IVF.

Their letter stated in part:

It is an indisputable scientific fact that human life begins at the moment of fertilization. The moment of fertilization, when an individual human zygote is formed, marks the starting point of each human being’s life. The embryonic period is simply one stage of development in the life of a human being–just like the fetal, childhood, adolescent, and adult stages of life. A child in the embryonic stage of development is of incalculable value to his or her family, and though young, is not of any less worth to their parents than a child at three months in the womb, nine months in the womb, or after the very moment of birth. Both science and logic have made it clear that embryos must be accorded the same human rights and level of dignity that all other human beings — at every developmental stage of life — are granted.

Signers included the leaders of CatholicVote, Live Action, and Students for Life Action.

IVF is opposed by the Catholic Church and many pro-lifers because it involves the deliberate destruction of innocent human life. IVF also separates sexuality from procreation and can lead to eugenics, as some couples or single parents who buy sperm or eggs choose to abort embryos based on the possibility of future physical or mental disabilities. It often requires killing dozens of embryos to make one baby.

Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen recently explored this topic on “Faith and Reason.”

READ: Lindsey Graham suggests life doesn’t begin at conception, strongly endorses IVF

Pray for an end to IVF and the protection of human embryos: Join our prayer pledge

Share











