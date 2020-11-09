Senate Majority Leader McConnell: Trump ‘100% within his rights’ to challenge election fraud

November 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – As President Donald Trump’s legal team continues to contest former Vice President Joe Biden’s claim to have won the presidential election, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is signaling that, for now at least, the Republican establishment is not ready to abandon Trump or acknowledge Biden.

“Obviously, no states have yet certified their election results, we already have at least one or two states that are on track for a recount, and I believe the president may have legal challenges underway in at least five states,” McConnell said Monday. “The core principle here is not complicated: in the United States of America, all legal ballots must be counted, any illegal ballots must not be counted, the process should be transparent or observable by all sides, and the courts are here to work through concerns.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Pres. Trump has the legal right to look into alleged irregularities in the election: pic.twitter.com/zmLMB4nPGp — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) November 9, 2020

“Our institutions are actually built for this,” he continued. “We have the system in place to consider concerns, and President Trump is 100% within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options.” McConnell went on to note that in 2000, former Vice President Al Gore did not concede to George W. Bush until December 13, more than a month after the election.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Most national news networks have called the race for Biden, but no election results have been certified yet, recounts are pending in Georgia and likely in Wisconsin and potentially additional states, and the Trump campaign is pursuing challenges based on evidence of possible fraud in several states including Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. The US Supreme Court has ordered Pennsylvania to segregate all mail-in ballots delivered past the legal deadline, which will presumably help identify votes ineligible to be counted.

The threshold identification of Ballots is turning out to be even bigger than originally anticipated. A very large number of Ballots are impacted. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

Nevada is turning out to be a cesspool of Fake Votes. @mschlapp & @AdamLaxalt are finding things that, when released, will be absolutely shocking! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

“When the votes are really audited and the real votes are counted, Trump will win,” campaign attorney Sidney Powell predicted Sunday.