Senate Majority Leader rebukes Democrats’ attack on Trump challenging election results

WASHINGTON, D.C., November 10, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) yesterday called out Democrats for their hypocrisy in demanding President Donald Trump trust the election results, while over the past four years they had worked to undermine the 2016 election.

In a Monday night address, McConnell defended Trump’s refusal to concede the election to Biden, noting that the Democrats have spent almost four years seeking to discredit his 2016 win.

“Let’s not have any lectures about how the President should immediately, cheerfully, accept preliminary election results, from the same characters who just spent four years refusing to accept the validity of the last election,” said McConnell.

He continued by noting that Democrats had “insinuated that this one [election] would be illegitimate too, if they lost again: only if they lost. So let’s have no lectures on this subject from that contention.”

Sen. McConnell then referenced statements made earlier in the year by Hillary Clinton and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). The former presidential candidate and the Speaker of the House had outlined a plan of attack for Biden and made personal attacks on President Trump.

According to McConnell, “In late August, Secretary Hillary Clinton said, ‘Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances. I think this is going to drag out, and he will win it if we don’t give an inch.’”

“That same month, Speaker Pelosi and the Democratic Leader both stated, ‘President Trump needs to cheat to win.’ In October, when Speaker Pelosi was shopping some conspiracy theory about the Postal Service, she recklessly said, ‘I have no doubt that the president … will lie, cheat, and steal, to win this election,’” he added.

“Now does this sound like a chorus that has any credibility to say a few legal challenges from President Trump represent some kind of crisis?” questioned McConnell.

He made further reference to the peaceful response of Republican supporters, who had not turned to violence in frustration at the media projecting Biden to be the winner of the election. “At this time last week, small-business owners in cities across America were boarding up their windows in case President Trump appeared to win and far-left mobs decided to reprise their summertime rioting. Suffice to say a few legal inquiries from the president do not exactly spell the end of the Republic.”

McConnell also drew upon the words of two law professors, from Fordham and New York law schools, who had mentioned that Trump’s response to the election “is ‘a traditional response that affirms rather than undermines American institutions.’”

Despite the media calling the presidential race for Biden, the official result has not yet been released by the individual states, and President Trump is currently taking legal action regarding widespread voter fraud concerns.

Shortly after the media called the election for Biden, Trump issued a statement in which he wrote, “The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.”

President Trump recently gave an update on the findings regarding fake ballots, saying, “The threshold identification of Ballots is turning out to be even bigger than originally anticipated. A very large number of Ballots are impacted. Stay tuned!”

Recounts of the vote are pending in Georgia and are likely in Wisconsin and several additional states.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign is issuing challenges based on evidence of potential fraud in several states including Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. The U.S. Supreme Court has ordered Pennsylvania to segregate all mail-in ballots delivered past the legal deadline, which will presumably help identify votes ineligible to be counted.

U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr has issued a memo authorizing investigations into “substantial allegations of voting and vote tabulation irregularities.”

The president tweeted today about the action the Trump campaign is taking to uncover voter fraud: “WE ARE MAKING BIG PROGRESS. RESULTS START TO COME IN NEXT WEEK. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Help stop voter fraud: The Trump Campaign has created “Defend Your Ballot” to report election issues. Report fraud here or call (888) 630-1776. Project Veritas is also accepting voter fraud tips here. The FBI says to report suspected instances of voter suppression/fraud to your local FBI field office or at tips.fbi.gov.