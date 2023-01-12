Senator asks CDC to explain why hundreds of adverse effects from COVID shots weren’t ‘unexpected’

‘The American people have a right to know the extent to which your agency was aware of and tracked COVID-19 vaccine adverse events,’ U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson this week demanded that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explain why it reportedly found no “unexpected safety signals” for the experimental COVID-19 shots, despite the reported existence of hundreds of such signals, according to an exclusive report by The Epoch Times.

Johnson, a U.S. Senator from Wisconsin, made the demand in a January 10 letter addressed to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

The senator referenced multiple Proportional Reporting Ratio (PRR) tables that were published by The Epoch Times on January 3 after a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

The PRR tables reportedly trigger safety signals for many potential reactions, from “thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events,” according to an analysis of the data by author and Hebrew University of Jerusalem assistant professor Josh Guetzkow.

Boom. Thank you, Epoch Times’ Zachary Stieber!https://t.co/yEKs4C4J1H — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) January 11, 2023

In Johnson’s letter, he argued that “the PRR analyses appear to show ‘hundreds of adverse events’ potentially linked to the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.”

He said the agency has failed to fully comply with his previous requests for “complete data regarding its surveillance of COVID-19 vaccine adverse events” recorded in the government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

According to Johnson, the CDC told him in September that their analysis had produced results “revealing no additional unexpected safety signals.” The senator said this response requires further clarification regarding why the CDC apparently did expect the bevy of adverse events its reviews uncovered.

“Given the ‘hundreds of adverse events’ listed in the published PRR tables, CDC must explain how it determined what is and is not an ‘unexpected safety signal’,” he said.

“The American people have a right to know the extent to which your agency was aware of and tracked COVID-19 vaccine adverse events,” Johnson continued, slamming the agency’s alleged “lack of transparency” as “unacceptable.”

“Without immediately providing complete and reliable information about COVID-19 vaccine adverse events, you are obstructing Congressional oversight and leaving the public in the dark,” he said.

Johnson gave the CDC a January 17 deadline to “provide a full response to this letter and to the requests in my June 23, July 25, and September 12, 2022 letters.”

The Epoch Times reported that a CDC spokesperson informed the outlet via email that a “reply is forthcoming” to the senator’s letter.

Sen. Johnson, who secured his reelection by a tight margin last year, has been among the most vocal critics of the prevailing narrative regarding COVID-19 and the experimental inoculations rolled out ostensibly to treat it.

Last month, he hosted a roundtable of medical experts who gave their considered opinions about the potential harms of the jabs.

One of the participants in the roundtable was Edward Dowd, a founding partner at Phinance Technologies and author of the book Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 and 2022. During his testimony, Dowd the COVID shots can be correlated to a recent spike in deaths and disabilities among younger people.

READ: Data shows COVID jabs correlate with major rise in younger excess deaths, disabled workers

“The bottom line is, we saw 2020 pre-vaccine and 2021 and ‘22 post-vaccine, there was a big shift from 2020 to ‘21 of excess mortality from old to young,” Dowd said. “In 2021, in ages 25 to 64 the employed people of our nation covered under Group Life, they experienced a 40 percent excess mortality.”

“As quoted by a CEO of an insurance company, just a 10 percent increase in excess mortality is a three-standard-deviation event, or once in a 200-year flood,” he said, explaining that the reported 40% increase “is off the charts.”

Share











