Senator Marsha Blackburn presents bill to protect adopted children, families from exploitation

(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life Senator Marsha Blackburn has presented legislation to protect children, mothers, and adopting families from exploitation.

On November 26, Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn joined Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar to introduce the bipartisan Adoption Deserves Oversight, Protection, and Transparency (ADOPT) Act, which aims to protect parents and children during the adoptive process.

“Unlicensed ‘baby brokers’ are exploiting vulnerable Americans who hope to adopt a child and grow their families,” said Sen. Blackburn.

“Our bipartisan ADOPT Act would protect expectant mothers and adoptive families from exploitation by ensuring they have access to licensed and trustworthy providers in their states,” she continued.

Similarly, Klobuchar, co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Coalition on Adoption, celebrated the legislation, saying, “Adoption changes lives – for kids and adoptive parents alike. Unfortunately, unlicensed ‘baby brokers’ prey on vulnerable mothers and families, hurting everyone in the process.”

“That’s why Senator Britt and I are introducing the bipartisan ADOPT Act, which protects expecting mothers and adoptive families from exploitation by ensuring that parents pursuing private, domestic adoption are working with trusted, licensed professionals,” she continued.

According to the congresswomen, in America, couples seeking to adopt are often preyed up by unlicensed “baby brokers” or intermediaries who connect expectant parents with adoptive families, often for profit.

The new legislation aims to end this practice by imposing federal penalties and licensing requirements, the legislation promotes an ethical, transparent adoption process while protecting vulnerable parties from scams, financial exploitation, and commodification.

The legislation has received bipartisan support and is co-sponsored by Senators Katie Britt (R-AL), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), and Jon Husted (R-OH).

Furthermore, politicians and adoption organizations alike are celebrating the legislation on social media.

“Every child deserves the chance to find a loving, forever home… Proud to lead this effort in the House to make the adoption process more transparent,” Congressman Robert Aderholt wrote on X.

Similarly, Ryan Hanlon, president and CEO of National Council For Adoption declared, “The ADOPT Act better ensures expectant mothers contemplating adoption have a trustworthy team around them, and that they have all the information and resources available to them before deciding whether to place their child for adoption.”

“What’s more, the ADOPT Act will spare prospective adoptive families – many of whom consider adoption after a painful infertility journey – time, resources and the heartbreak that so often accompanies signing with a predatory, unlicensed adoption intermediary,” he continued.

