Canadian senator rails against undemocratic bill that could jail pro-lifers: We are lessening ‘our freedoms’

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian senator blasted a bill passed last week that could ban all pro-life demonstrations outside facilities that commit abortions, with a penalty of up to 10 years in jail.

Bill C-3 passed third reading in Canada’s House of Commons with no recorded vote and was approved by Canadian senators with no amendments last Friday.

However, there was a group of 24 senators who tried to stall the passage of the bill through amendments according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Senator Larry Campbell from British Columbia said the law is undemocratic, and noted that protesting is “one of the hallmarks of our democracy for unions and for different groups that want to put forward their views.”

Campbell said that anytime “we limit this, we lessen our freedoms.”

He added that the “minority of Canadians who try to harass and intimidate health care workers” should “be sanctioned” but that “COVID should not be used to lessen the rights of people.”

While speaking to the senate about the bill last week, Campbell said that instead of new laws or “offences,” police and Crown prosecutors should be “utilizing already existing legislation.”

“I ask you, do you think the courts would actually sentence someone to 10 years in jail for this new crime? I think not,” noted Campbell.

Campbell is the former mayor of Vancouver and was appointed a senator in 2005 by then-Liberal Prime Minister Paul Martin. He is part of The Canadian Senators Group, and is not, officially at least, affiliated with any party.

Minister of Labour Seamus O’Regan of the Liberal Party introduced Bill C-3 to the House of Commons on November 26.

Bill would ‘strip pro-life advocates of their democratic right’ to protest

Specifically, the bill bars anyone trying to prevent a doctor or nurse “in the performance of their duties” or “intentionally obstruct or interfere with another person’s lawful access” to a hospital or clinic. It would be up to law enforcement to decide what constitutes interference.

According to Bill C-3: “Every person commits an offence who, without lawful authority, intentionally obstructs or interferes with another person’s lawful access to a place at which health services are provided by a health professional.”

Bill C-3 also states: “Every person commits an offence who engages in any conduct with the intent to provoke a state of fear in… a person in order to impede them from obtaining health services from a health professional.”

Due to its omnibus nature, the bill also contains a portion which would allow for up to 10 paid sick days for federal employees and give unpaid bereavement leave for parents who face a stillbirth or the death of a child. The extended bereavement was added as an amendment from a CPC MP before being sent to the senate.

Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) president Jeff Gunnarson said that Bill C-3 could “strip pro-life advocates of their democratic right to freely and peacefully witness to the sanctity of human life.”

Canada’s pro-abortion Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party’s 2021 election platform released in August specifically targeted pro-life groups, including organizations that directly help women in crisis pregnancies.

The Liberal Party’s platform claimed that “anti-choice organizations are actively working to spread misinformation about abortion, putting the health and safety of young people and vulnerable women at risk.”

Just a week ago, Trudeau ordered his finance minister Chrystia Freeland to strip pro-life groups, including churches and crisis pregnancy centers, of their charitable tax status by amending the nation’s income tax laws.

