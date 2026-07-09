Senegal defines marriage as ‘union between a man and a woman’ in landslide vote

Senegal's National Assembly passed the amendment unanimously, defining marriage as one man and one woman and blocking future attempts to legalize same-sex 'marriage.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Senegal has amended its national constitution to officially define marriage as “the union between a man and a woman.”

As LGBT Nation reported, the National Assembly of the West African country passed the amendment unanimously on June 29. By defining marriage as being a union between one man and one woman, any future attempt to introduce same-sex “marriage” is likely to be thwarted.

As LifeSiteNews reported, earlier this year, the Muslim-majority country introduced a stricter anti-sodomy law, which increased prison sentences to between five and ten years and raised the maximum fine to 10 million CFA ($17,609). President Bassirou Diomaye Faye signed the bill into law in March.

The law was passed in February with near-unanimous support from parliamentarians. Ministers argued that the previous law from 1966 was too lenient during the parliamentary debate. While the punishment was raised, the offense of committing “acts against nature and public indecency” remains a misdemeanor.

The punishable offenses include homosexual acts, bestiality, and other gravely perverted behaviors. The law also punishes the promotion and financing of those acts in order to crack down on pro-LGBT organizations, often financed by Western nations.

The new legislation also punishes anyone who accuses a person of homosexual acts “without proof.”

The law fulfills a campaign promise by Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, who had already tried to introduce it when he was in opposition. When Sonko campaigned for the legislation to be passed, he blamed Western influence for the promotion of LGBT propaganda and called on all parties to support the law.

Homosexual acts are currently criminalized in over 30 of the 54 African countries. Senegal has now joined countries like Sierra Leone, Kenya, and Tanzania, where maximum penalties include 10 years or more in prison. In Uganda, Somalia, and Mauritania, acts of sodomy can carry the death penalty under certain conditions.

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