Senior Twitter ‘fact checker’ has compared Trump officials to Nazis

This is the first time a 'Get the facts' label has been placed on a Trump tweet.
Wed May 27, 2020 - 10:19 am EST
President Trump Frame from CNN video report
Paul Smeaton By Paul Smeaton
UNITED STATES, May 27, 2020  (LifeSiteNews) – One of Twitter’s chief “fact-checkers” has posted several tweets indicating serious bias against the Trump administration, including describing President Donald Trump as a “racist tangerine” and likening White House staff to Nazis.

The historic tweets of Yoel Roth, who is the Head of Site Integrity for Twitter, emerged after the social media platform placed a “Get the facts” label on a Trump tweet warning of the likelihood of voting fraud occurring with mail-in ballots. 

The “Get the facts” label links to a page which describes Trump’s claims as false, and highlights articles by left-wing media outlets CNN, The Washington Post, and The Hill. It is the first time such a label has been used on one of Trump’s tweets.

In the immediate aftermath of Trump’s 2016 election victory, Roth indicated disdain for Trump voters in a tweet reading: “I’m just saying, we fly over those states that voted for a racist tangerine for a reason.”

In early 2017 he posted a tweet referring to “ACTUAL NAZIS IN THE WHITE HOUSE” and a subsequent post appeared to liken Trump counsellor Kellyanne Conway to Joseph Goebbels, the famous Minister of Propaganda for Nazi Germany.

Roth has also described Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as a “a personality-free bag of farts.”

Trump hit back at Twitter yesterday, accusing them of “interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election.” 

Trump accused the platform of “completely stifling FREE SPEECH,” adding that “I, as President, will not allow it to happen!”

These statements appear to strengthen recent reports that federal action may soon be taken to combat anti-conservative bias by big tech companies.

Twitter has recently claimed the company enforces its rules “impartially for all users, regardless of their background or political affiliation.”

But in 2018 Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted to The Washington Post the “left leaning” bias among its staff. 

“It’s no secret we are largely left leaning, and we all have biases. That includes me, our board and our company,” Dorsey said.

