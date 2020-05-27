Senior Twitter ‘fact checker’ has compared Trump officials to Nazis

TELL VIMEO: Stop silencing conservatives and Christians! Sign the petition here.

UNITED STATES, May 27, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – One of Twitter’s chief “fact-checkers” has posted several tweets indicating serious bias against the Trump administration, including describing President Donald Trump as a “racist tangerine” and likening White House staff to Nazis.

The historic tweets of Yoel Roth, who is the Head of Site Integrity for Twitter, emerged after the social media platform placed a “Get the facts” label on a Trump tweet warning of the likelihood of voting fraud occurring with mail-in ballots.

The “Get the facts” label links to a page which describes Trump’s claims as false, and highlights articles by left-wing media outlets CNN, The Washington Post, and The Hill. It is the first time such a label has been used on one of Trump’s tweets.

In the immediate aftermath of Trump’s 2016 election victory, Roth indicated disdain for Trump voters in a tweet reading: “I’m just saying, we fly over those states that voted for a racist tangerine for a reason.”

I’m just saying, we fly over those states that voted for a racist tangerine for a reason. — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) November 9, 2016

In early 2017 he posted a tweet referring to “ACTUAL NAZIS IN THE WHITE HOUSE” and a subsequent post appeared to liken Trump counsellor Kellyanne Conway to Joseph Goebbels, the famous Minister of Propaganda for Nazi Germany.

Yes, that person in the pink hat is clearly a bigger threat to your brand of feminism than ACTUAL NAZIS IN THE WHITE HOUSE. — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) January 22, 2017

“Today on Meet The Press, we’re speaking with Joseph Goebbels about the first 100 days…” —What I hear whenever Kellyanne is on a news show — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) January 22, 2017

Roth has also described Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as a “a personality-free bag of farts.”

How does a personality-free bag of farts like Mitch McConnell actually win elections? — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) July 28, 2017

Trump hit back at Twitter yesterday, accusing them of “interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election.”

Trump accused the platform of “completely stifling FREE SPEECH,” adding that “I, as President, will not allow it to happen!”

These statements appear to strengthen recent reports that federal action may soon be taken to combat anti-conservative bias by big tech companies.

....Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Twitter has recently claimed the company enforces its rules “impartially for all users, regardless of their background or political affiliation.”

But in 2018 Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted to The Washington Post the “left leaning” bias among its staff.

“It’s no secret we are largely left leaning, and we all have biases. That includes me, our board and our company,” Dorsey said.