Serbian president to ramp up bomb shelter construction as tensions rise in Russia, Ukraine

'We are completely unprepared. We have room for 257,000 people in shelters,' warned Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, admitting that the nation needs to 'start rebuilding the infrastructure again, at least to reach the number of a million, a million and a half.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Serbia has joined the growing list of European countries hurriedly preparing bomb shelters as they brace for a global conflict amid rising tensions between Russia and Western-backed Ukraine.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić expressed grave concern in an interview with Serbia’s TV Pink on Thursday about the current state and number of bomb shelters available for civilian use in the Eastern European nation.

“The first report I received from our state-owned enterprises, as well as the general report of our army regarding shelters and how many people we could place in shelters at any time, is depressing,” Vučić revealed. He went on to say that Serbian officials must act immediately, taking “significant steps” to raise civil defenses as soon as possible. According to Vučić, Belgrade, the nation’s capital, ceased the allocation of necessary budget funds for maintaining Serbia’s bomb shelters in 2012. “Since then, they have fallen into poor condition, and we hadn’t even considered this issue, which was also a mistake. Now we must address it systematically,” he stated.

This is not the first time that Vučić has voiced similar concerns. “When you have ten steps to complete disaster, we have crossed the ninth,” the Serbian president said last week in an address to the public. “I think that no one will hesitate to use all the weapons they have… In the West, they will say that Putin is playing games and threatening with this, but he is actually afraid, and I will tell you that few people know President Putin like I do,” he claimed, adding that “If the security of Moscow and its forces are threatened… he will not hesitate for a moment.”

During his speech in September at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Serbian president warned that the world may be on the brink of a global nuclear catastrophe due to conflicts in the Middle East and in Ukraine. “Although it may seem completely incredible, the world is on the verge of a nuclear catastrophe and a ‘nuclear Holocaust’,” Vučić stated boldly.

On Tuesday, LifeSiteNews reported that Germany is also planning a drastic increase in the number of available bomb shelters and bunkers as the Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies. Germany currently has only 579 usable public bomb shelters for emergency use, with an estimated carrying capacity of 480,000 people – covering just 0.57% of the 84 million German citizens. By contrast, Finland has roughly 50,500 civil defense shelters which could fit about 4.8 million people, according to the ministry of the interior, covering the large majority of Finland’s population of 5.6 million.

“We are completely unprepared. We have room for 257,000 people in shelters, and we will have to… start rebuilding the infrastructure again, at least to reach the number of a million, a million and a half that we can accommodate in shelters… We will work on this diligently. I apologize to the citizens that we did not start this work on time, but we will deal with it,” President Vučić concluded.

Share











