Sesame Street introduces ‘married’ dads in ‘Family Day’ propaganda episode

June 22, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – In yet another display of LGBT cultural aggression, long-running children’s program Sesame Street has introduced a same-sex couple with a child to teach preschoolers that “families come in all forms.”

Released June 16 on YouTube and HBO Max, Sesame Street’s “Family Day” episode features character Nina introducing the classic cast of Muppet characters to her brother and his “husband,” as well as the two men’s daughter.

“I am so honored and humbled to have co-directed this important and milestone episode. Love is love, and we are so happy to add this special family to our Sesame family,” said Alan Muraoka, a Sesame Street actor who also directed the episode. “Happy Pride to all!!!!””

Sarah Kate Ellis, president of the LGBT pressure group GLAAD, also celebrated the episode:

Frank and Dave, as Mia’s dads, are the latest characters in an undeniable trend of inclusion across kids & family programming, one that allows millions of proud LGBTQ parents, and our children, to finally get to see families like ours reflected on TV. — Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) June 18, 2021

This is not the first time Sesame Street has promoted homosexuality; last year, its official social media account issued a “Happy Pride Month” message.

The show joins a long list of supposed “family-friendly” entertainment properties that have promoted LGBT awareness, acceptance, and celebration to children as young as preschool in recent years, including Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time, Steven Universe, and Clarence; PBS’s Arthur, Netflix’s Voltron: Legendary Defender and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power; Nickelodeon’s The Legend of Korra, The Loud House, and Blue’s Clues; Disney’s Star vs. The Forces of Evil and Doc McStuffins, and Amazon’s Danger & Eggs.

The concerted effort to infuse children’s shows with LGBT characters and messages appears intended to, at a minimum, force families into discussions for which parents may feel their children are too young, as well as set up conflicts between the shows’ feel-good presentation of controversial issues and parents’ own values.

This is “grooming, plain and simple,” The Federalist’s Joy Pullmann wrote in response to Blue’s Clues’ recent “pride” parade segment. “It is training children to be comfortable with things they should be uncomfortable with and remain unexposed to until puberty and following, for their own well-being. To allege otherwise is gaslighting.”