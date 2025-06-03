Sesame Street ‘Pride Month’ posts reinforce Republican legislators’ push to defund PBS

LGBT messages have caught the attention of Republican lawmakers, who are calling out Public Broadcasting Service's attempts to groom children.

(LifeSiteNews) – New and old social media content from children’s entertainment icon Sesame Street promoting LGBT messages caught the attention of Republican lawmakers who say it reinforces the need to defund the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) on which it airs.

Over the weekend, the official Sesame Street X account marked the beginning of LGBT “Pride” Month with the message that “on our street, everyone is welcome. Together, let’s build a world where every person and family feels loved and respected for who they are. Happy #PrideMonth!” along with an illustration of the multicolored Muppet characters’ arms interlocked to approximate a rainbow flag.

On our street, everyone is welcome. Together, let’s build a world where every person and family feels loved and respected for who they are. Happy #PrideMonth! pic.twitter.com/6JJFhxO9dC — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) June 1, 2025

Around the same time, a clip began circulating of a 2020 episode of the HBO Max spinoff “The Not-Too-Late Show” in which iconic muppet Elmo interviewed guests, theoretically like an all-ages spin on late-night talk hosts. This particular clip, however, featured self-described “non-binary” TV personality Jonathan Van Ness speaking and gesturing effeminately in women’s clothing to introduce a fashion “monster makeover.”

Sickening. Sesame Street is grooming kids… pic.twitter.com/gi5Hoejywi — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) June 2, 2025

Breitbart reported that several lawmakers took aim at both items, saying they demonstrated the need to cut off PBS’ taxpayer dollars.

“PBS is shamelessly grooming our children while collecting taxpayer dollars,” Republican U.S Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois said. “This is evil and should infuriate every parent in America.”

“PBS is grooming children on American taxpayers’ dime. This is unacceptable. Congress must defund them and hold the executives accountable,” added Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona. Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and the House Republican Study Committee (RSC) issued similar denunciations.

A staple of children’s edutainment programing multiple generations of Americans have grown up with, Sesame Street and its current creators have for years hijacked the beloved property to feed impressionable children the social agenda of adult liberals, from introducing a same-sex couple with a child to teach preschoolers that “families come in all forms” to vaccinating Elmo to promote COVID-19 shots.

Last month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to cut federal funding to PBS and National Public Radio (NPR), though it has been challenged in court. On Tuesday, the White House submitted to Congress a rescission package requesting it codify the elimination of $9.4 billion for PBS, NPR, and foreign aid.

Share











