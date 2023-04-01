‘Seven victims’: Left-wing Tennessee Capitol protesters mourn death of transgender shooter

‘Every death is a tragedy, y’all. Seven lives!’ one protester said.

NASHVILLE (LifeSiteNews) — Left-wing protesters flooded the Tennessee State Capitol on Thursday, agitating for gun control and at one point mourning the death of the gender-confused woman who slaughtered six people at a Christian school on Monday.

Footage from the demonstration shows numerous people holding up seven fingers — commemorating the killer along with her victims, Fox News reported.

“Every death is a tragedy, y’all. Seven lives!” one protester declared in a video posted to social media by Breitbart News reporter Spencer Lindquist.

When the protesters decided to hold a moment of silence, there was a disagreement over how many victims the Nashville shooting had. Some held up six fingers — other held up seven to commemorate the trans shooter as well. pic.twitter.com/u96ZSjPe34 — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) March 30, 2023

“I’d say there were seven victims,” someone else can be heard saying.

Video from the protest also shows people grappling with police while demanding gun restrictions.

Fox News reported that three Tennessee Democratic state lawmakers joined the demonstration, including state Reps. Justin Jones, Justin Pearson, and Gloria Johnson. Jones yelled “Power to the people” with a megaphone on the floor of the chamber.

On Monday, 28-year-old Audrey “Aidan” Hale, a woman who identified as male, shot and killed three 9-year-old children and three adults at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian private school in Nashville, before being fatally shot by police responders. Hale, a former Covenant student, was a “lone zealot” with a “manifesto” laying out her “resentment” of the school, according to Nashville police chief John Drake, as LifeSiteNews reported.

Transgender activists have faced blistering criticism in recent days for memorializing Hale. On Thursday, far-left transgender “collective” Trans Resistance Network (TRAN) released a statement describing the shooter’s death as a “second and more complex tragedy” than her murders.

Hale “felt he (sic) had no other effective way to be seen than to lash out by taking the life of others, and by consequence, himself (sic),” TRAN said, adding that “hate has consequences.” The group later cancelled its planned “Trans Day of Vengeance” protest, supposed to take place in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday, amid widespread backlash.

Pro-transgender demonstrators also swarmed the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday as state lawmakers voted to override Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of a bill banning transgender surgeries and drugs for minors.

Nineteen protesters were arrested for criminal trespassing at the Kentucky demonstration.

