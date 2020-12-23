GOP congressmen will contest Electoral College results

Challenge to the Electoral College vote needs YOUR help! Contact your U.S. Rep and Senator today!

December 23, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – North Carolina members of the next Congress have vowed to challenge last week’s Electoral College vote, joining a growing list of Republican objectors in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Yes, I plan to object on January 6th,” Rep. Ted Budd tweeted on Tuesday, referring to the upcoming joint session of Congress that will determine whether or not to validate last Monday’s Electoral College vote. Electors in five swing states backed Biden, reflecting official, contested vote counts, although alternative electors for Trump have been named in each of the states.

Explaining his decision to contest the electoral votes, Budd pointed to election issues like well-documented voter roll inaccuracies and diminished election safeguards.

“MILLIONS of Americans saw what I saw,” he wrote.

Budd urged the rest of the North Carolina Republican House members to object as well, in a letter reading, “[t]he people of North Carolina chose President Donald Trump to be reelected.” “We should not allow the lack of election integrity in other states [to] deprive us of the president that we voted for,” it continues.

On Monday, Representative-elect Madison Cawthorn also tweeted his decision to reject the Electoral College results, stating, “on behalf of the people I am contesting this election based on constitutional violations by key states.”

“The right to vote in a free and fair election is the cornerstone of our Republic. Attempts to subvert the Constitutional authority of state legislatures to conduct elections strikes at the very heart of representative government. I choose to stand in the breach, to fight for us,” Cawthorn wrote.

Several other Republican members of congress have made similar statements in recent days. On Tuesday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) announced that he was joining with “the fighters in Congress,” “to OBJECT to electors from states that didn't run clean elections.”

Gaetz and a group of five colleagues “preparing to fight back against mounting evidence of voter fraud” met with President Trump on Tuesday, according to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. One of the lawmakers, Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA), tweeted soon after that he “will lead an objection to Georgia's electors on Jan. 6.”

Twenty Republican representatives, including most of those present at yesterday’s meeting also signed a letter filed last week by Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX), which promised objections if Congress doesn’t investigate election fraud reports.

Challenges of state electoral votes require the endorsement of at least one senator in order to move forward, and would trigger a two-hour debate per objected state, followed by a congressional vote. The House, which remains majority Democratic, is unlikely to side with any objections.

Republican senators have yet to announce formal plans to challenge the vote, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly has pushed senators to keep silent on January 6.

Last Thursday, Senator-elect Tuberville of Alabama nevertheless strongly hinted that he would object next month. “We’re gonna have to do it in the Senate,” he responded when asked about efforts by Republicans in the House to contest Electoral College results.

Representative-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, one of several incoming representatives who will present challenges, told Newsmax, “We talked to senators and we're good to go for this objection.”

“We have a very strong case, and our numbers are growing strong,” she said. “The evidence is there, it's real.”

At least five senators have left the door open to bringing objections on January 6, including Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who said in a recent hearing, “We can’t just say [fraud] didn’t happen.”

“We’re just going to ignore it? We’re going to sweep it under the rug?”

“If you do not have an honest and accurate election system, you have no Republic,” he added.