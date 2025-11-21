Several Miss Universe contestants display signs of Catholic faith during competition

Brazil's contestant wore an outfit resembling Our Lady of Aparecida, France's entrant honored St. Joan of Arc, and the Miss Universe winner from Mexico made the sign of the cross.

(LifeSiteNews) — Christianity was well represented at this year’s Miss Universe contest in Thailand.

On Thursday, multiple competitors seeking the title paid homage to their religious beliefs.

Brazil’s Miss Universe contestant, Maria Gabriela Lacerda, wore a unique costume that resembled Our Lady of Aparecida.

Our Lady of Aparecida is the patron of Brazil, which is over 55 percent Catholic. The title originates from the 1700s when three men caught a small statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary while fishing in the Paraíba River.

The statue, which is just over a foot tall, has been attributed with many graces and answered prayers. It is currently housed at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Aparecida in São Paulo.

Lacerda, a Catholic, walked on stage in a glittering blue and gold dress and cope. She stated that she wanted to honor Mary with an “external sign that reminds me of the commitment I made to Jesus through Our Lady.”

She also said, “I love you, my Mother! All honor and glory to your Son!” on an Instagram post.

Brazil's Miss Universe 2025 contestant, Maria Gabriela Lacerda, delivered a distinctly Catholic tribute by appearing in a costume inspired by Our Lady of Aparecida, the beloved patron saint of the country. Lacerda, who is Catholic, explained that she chose to honor Our Lady of…

France’s representative, Ève Gilles, honored St. Joan of Arc, one of the patron saints of France who in the 15h century helped defend the country during the siege of Orléans during the Hundred Years War.

Gilles wore a metallic-looking dress while holding a French battle flag.

The competition’s winner also witnessed to her Catholic faith.

Mexico’s Fátima Bosch made the sign of the cross after being given the crown of Miss Universe.

Fatima Bosch was named Miss Universe. The Mexican embraced the honor with a sign of the cross and has given voice to her faith. Viva Fatima.

Moments after Bosch was named Miss Universe Mexico, she exclaimed, “¡Viva Cristo Rey!” which means “Christ is King!”

Miss Pakistan, Roma Riaz, also made the sign of the cross during the competition.

Riaz, who is Christian, wore a black gown with a silver cross while making the sign of the cross to witness to her faith. The bold move was heralded as an sign of solidarity with fellow Christians in her country, which is predominantly Muslim.

Bosch will carry the title Miss Universe for the next year after besting contestants from 120 countries. Next year’s competition will take place in Puerto Rico.

