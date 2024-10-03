‘Sex-ed’ group refuses to release inappropriate material shown in New Brunswick schools: report

Rebel News is reporting that sex 'education' group HPV Global Action, which was banned by the province of New Brunswick for giving inappropriate presentations to school children, is refusing its request to release the material for public viewing.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Quebec-based sex “education” group has reportedly refused to release the inappropriate material it showed to New Brunswick school children, for which it was banned from giving presentations by the province’s premier.

According to Rebel News’ Sheila Gunn Reid, on September 25 she was notified by the government that the Quebec-based sex “education” group HPV Global Action had filed a complaint to prevent the outlet from obtaining the group’s material which led to its province-wide banning in New Brunswick.

Reid explained that following the group being banned by New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, she “filed an access-to-information request with the New Brunswick Ministry of Education” in an “effort to see the full content.” Instead of being given access to the material, Reid posted the response she got from the government, showing that the group has filed a complaint to attempt to block the disclosure of the documents.

The group’s refusal to show their material comes after the same content was shown to students in Grade 6 through Grade 12 (roughly aged 11 to 18) in May. One slide of the presentation, shared by Higgs, contained disturbing questions about pornography, masturbation and anal “sex.” Along with sharing the slide, Higgs announced he had taken immediate action to ban the group from provincial schools.

“To say I am furious would be a gross understatement,” Higgs declared at the time, adding that the group had been banned “effective immediately.”

HPV Global Action‘s reported refusal to disclose material it shared with children seems to be a trend among LGBT activists who routinely advocate for secrecy, even from parents.

In fact, certain school boards in provinces such as Ontario have official policies in place directing teachers not inform parents about their own children’s gender confusion, or desire to go by a different name or pronouns at school.

While the provinces of New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and Alberta have all taken steps toward keeping parents informed about their children and what is being taught to them, the efforts are routinely met by opposition, and in the case of Saskatchewan even legal action, by pro-LGBT groups, who desire to keep parents in the dark.

