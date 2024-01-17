Shaman performs pagan ritual over World Economic Forum leaders at Davos Summit

A woman introduced as Chief Putanny from the Yawanawá tribe of the Amazon did not disclose the meaning of the ‘prayer’ and 'blessing' she performed over some of the world’s most powerful leaders.

DAVOS, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) — An Amazonian shaman on Wednesday performed a pagan ritual over a panel after the members discussed “Climate and Nature” at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 2024 meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

After a discussion on how to “enable a net-zero, nature positive” future, a woman introduced as Chief Putanny from the Yawanawá tribe of the Amazon gave a brief address asking for help in “healing the planet.” She presented herself as representing “the voice of nature” and “the voice of the forest” and concluded, “When we are all united in our hearts and thoughts, our Mother Earth will listen to us.”

She proceeded to engage in what appeared to be a pagan ritual “blessing,” rubbing her hands together and reciting a “prayer” before blowing air on the head of each panelist.

The panelists and Chief Putanny then joined hands to the applause of their audience and received a standing ovation from a few individuals, most notably former U.S. vice president and climate alarmist Al Gore.

It was only relatively recently, in 2005, that women were permitted to undergo initiation as a spiritual leader, or shaman, of the Yawanawá. According to Vivejar, an online information resource on Brazil, the tribe believes that “the shamans are guardians of the tribe’s knowledge, from medicine to arts, and they learn the magic secrets with the spirits.”

Another webpage devoted to the Yawanawá admits that “Shamanic power is ambivalent since it simultaneously enables the capacity to cure and to provoke illnesses,” and that “accusations of sorcery and poisoning among the Yawanawá occur both between and within groups, provoking periodic social tensions that may give rise to fissions.”

Publicly available information on the spirituality of the Yawanawá is relatively limited and tends to describe their religious rituals rather than the spiritual beliefs underlying such rituals. For example, multiple sources point out that during certain healing ceremonies, Yawanawá shamans ingest Ayahuasca, a psychoactive concoction often used in the Amazon region during spiritual practices.

In a 2004 work titled “The Anthropology of Assault Sorcery and Witchcraft in Amazonia,” Neil L. Whitehead and Robin Wright points out that “ … given the self-improvement motivations that have brought so many into a popular understanding of shamanism, two defining aspects of shamanism in Amazonia — blood (i.e., violence) and tobacco — have simply been erased from such representations.”

The authors confirm with many anecdotes that shamanism has traditionally been used to inflict death and suffering on enemies as well as to heal. They go so far as to assert that “ritual practices of curers are intimately linked to the assaults of shamanic killers and cannot be understood apart from them.”

The WEF does not officially endorse a particular religion or spirituality but hosts “ecumenical” panels during its annual meetings involving participants of different religions.

Last year, a WEF speaker revealed during a “Keeping the faith” panel discussion that he was told not to use the words “God,” “faith,” and “religion” during his talk.

The panel participants in this year’s “Climate and Nature” discussion included International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva; atmospheric scientist Katharine Hayhoe; Ingka Group CEO Jesper Brodin; André Hoffmann, the vice chairman of the drug company Roche Holding; and World Bank Group president Ajay Banga.

