‘Shamwow Guy’ Vince Shlomi running for Congress as pro-lifer despite past scandals

(LifeSiteNews) — Former infomercial sensation Offer Vince Shlomi has chosen the political arena as the place for his comeback, starting with an unconventional campaign ad that prominently highlights a preborn baby developing in the womb.

First drawing the nation’s attention nearly two decades ago with his enthusiastic infomercials for the Shamwow absorbent towel and other products, Shlomi fell from grace in 2009 when he was arrested following a physical altercation with an alleged prostitute, which he said in 2013 “probably saved my life” by spurring him to get his life, and his drinking, under control. “People understand you make mistakes in life,” he said at the time. “Hopefully I won’t make another mistake.”

Last fall, Shlomi filed to run as a Republican in Texas’s 31st Congressional District, challenging 84-year-old GOP incumbent John Carter, who has a record of supporting pro-life and pro-family policies and has held the seat for 20 years. Shlomi said he was inspired to run by the murder of populist influencer Charlie Kirk. This week, he released his first campaign ad, styled like one of his ShamWow commercials, complete with polo shirt, headset, and not-so-subtle references to his old products.

“I’m going to soak up the swap, clean the house, and pick up those liberal tears at the same time,” Schlomi declares. Brandishing a picture of Carter, he implores the audience to “stop having a politician that’s worse than Biden,” apparently referencing Carter’s age.

The ad also suggests that Shlomi intends to run as a pro-life candidate, asking to “vote for me so I can represent you and the ones that can’t stand up for themselves.” The screen then cuts to an ultrasound image of a preborn baby – who becomes animated and chimes in, “vote for Shamwow!”

Shlomi’s campaign site – ShamwowGuy.com – does not yet have a full platform, but does contain a declaration that “I believe that by putting God first and standing firm with our values, we can build a more perfect union for our families and for all America.”

It also lists the first nine bills Shlomi intends to introduce in Congress, which include putting Ring cameras in classrooms so parents can monitor their children’s education, banning pornography on X (Twitter), mandatory algorithm transparency for social media companies, and weekly prayer time in schools.

Shlomi is one of nine candidates vying for Carter’s seat in the GOP primary, which will take place on March 3.

