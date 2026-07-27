Ex-Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan tells Tucker of return to Catholicism after Fr. Ripperger interview

Ryan speculated that God is allowing him to feel the pain of hell the same way a father would allow his son to feel the painful consequences of his actions.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former U.S. Navy SEAL and popular podcaster Shawn Ryan told Tucker Carlson that he experienced the torments of hell and that he has returned to the Catholic Church.

The interview was released by Carlson shortly after Ryan’s own viral interview of famed exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger.

“I felt what hell was going to be like,” Ryan told Carlson during the interview released on Friday. He explained that he didn’t want to go into much detail to avoid having a “breakdown” on Carlson’s show, but later on elaborated a bit about the experience.

Shawn Ryan – “I felt what hell would be like… and I never want to feel that again ever” pic.twitter.com/grusuBAuoS — Sign of the Cross (@CatholicSOTC) July 27, 2026

It was not a vision, but a “feeling,” said Ryan. “I don’t think the human mind can imagine that kind of agony and torture and aloneness (sic).”

“It was really the most terrifying thing I’ve ever experienced in my entire life,” he shared. He also disclosed to Carlson that the feeling is “ongoing.”

Ryan attempted to express what he believes is the reason for this experience.

“You know, I went to Mass on Sunday, and I’m like full-blown going back into the Catholic Church now,” Ryan told Carlson. He went on to describe a homily he heard during that Mass, to express the danger of continually calling out evil — which Ryan has done through his podcast — without guarding one’s own heart against evil.

“We all have an evil side to us,” said Ryan. “We all are selfish in our own ways, and it’s too easy to call other people out all the time.”

The former SEAL suggested that the massive success of his show became a problem for his soul. He would cover topics that came across his desk, or that he “felt really passionate about,” like the exploitation of kids, and his show “would be so explosive.”

“It would be like the perfect storm and then all the praise came behind that. And I think I got caught up in that praise and then I’m now I’m searching, you know, for what’s the next one… let’s talk about Neuralink… let’s talk about Trump, let’s talk about Israel, let’s talk about every everybody… I’m still passionate about those topics, but it never ends.”

READ: Fr. Ripperger: The Antichrist will ‘present himself as the solution’ to humanity’s problems

“I feel like I was maybe shown hell, and I’m still experiencing it, for a reason,” he told Carlson.

Ryan speculated that God is allowing him to feel the pain of hell to teach him a lesson, the way a father would allow his son to feel the painful consequences of his actions to drive home a particular danger.

“If my son’s playing with the electrical socket and he keeps sticking his finger in there. And I’m like, ‘No, don’t. Hey, you’re going to shock yourself. Hey, go time out. All right, that’s it. You know, go to your [room].’ Eventually, I’m just going to let him stick his finger in there and figure out why I don’t want him to stick his finger in this.”

“And I think maybe that’s what Christ did to me. He was like, ‘All right, here it is, buddy. You want to feel it? That’s what it is.’ And I never want to touch that **** ever again.”

“Worst feeling I’ve ever felt in my [life]. It’s indescribable,” he told Carlson.

“And so, you came away thinking that God directed you to this place to teach you something, and that thing was you want to avoid hell,” inferred Carlson, to elicit clarification from Ryan.

“I hope that’s what it is,” he replied. “First I thought that’s where I’m going. But now I think maybe that’s what it is.”

“And like I said, it’s ongoing. So, I’m not out of whatever this is yet.”

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