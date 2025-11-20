‘She chose life’: Newborn safely surrendered in Wisconsin’s first Safe Haven Baby Box rescue

Pro-life advocate Philip Diehn said, while a difficult choice for the mother, it’s ‘a blessing that the baby girl was rescued through the use of the baby box’ and ‘best for the child.’

(Pro-Life Wisconsin) — A newborn baby was surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box in Racine, Wisconsin, near Washington and Lathrop Avenues, around 12:15 p.m., on October 16, 2025. This is the first time a mother used a Safe Haven Baby Box in the state, explained the Racine Fire Department.

Wisconsin’s Safe Haven Law allows a parent to legally surrender their unharmed newborn anonymously and without fear of judgment or prosecution in an infant safety device, or with an officer, emergency medical services practitioner, or hospital staff member.

Thanks to efforts by the Racine Fire Department, Racine Knights of Columbus, Council 15659, Pro-Life Wisconsin, and Wisconsin Right to Life, the Safe Haven Baby Box located on the outside of Racine’s Fire Station Four, 3829 Washington Ave., Racine, WI, serves as a secure place where a parent can safely and anonymously place their newborn.

In addition to the $20,000 funding provided by the Knights of Columbus, Wisconsin Right to Life offered to pay the annual service fee of $500. Pro-Life Wisconsin (PLW) also donated $2,500 to the project. Dan Miller, Knights of Columbus State Director for Life and the State Director of PLW, said his organization helped lobby for the new Safe Haven baby law. He encourages other communities to install Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

“It is such a blessing to see that this brave mother was able to use the Safe Haven Baby Box so quickly after its installation,” he said. “It should be a clarion call to other communities like Racine, Wisconsin, to begin taking the steps for getting your own Baby Box installed where you live! You can help save a life right in your hometown!”

Dr. David L. Kreutz, state advocate for the Wisconsin Knights of Columbus, agreed and added that through the K of C statewide initiatives, Life Savers for Life and Baby Bottles for Life, their team of 35,000 men raises a significant amount of funds for the pro-life movement.

“A portion of these funds is allocated to the state offices, where we distribute grants across the state for programs like the Safe Haven Baby Box,” he said, adding, “The surrendered baby is fantastic news! When we all come together, we can save lives! Congratulations to Council 15659, the parishioners of St. Lucy and St. Sebastian, Pro-Life Wisconsin, and the entire Knights of Wisconsin for raising funds for pro-life initiatives. As a state officer, it’s an honor to witness how the financial resources allocated by the State Council to Pro-Life Wisconsin grant recipients make a real difference in saving lives.”

The Safe Haven Baby Box at the Racine Fire Station Four was the third one installed in the state of Wisconsin. The fire department held the installation ceremony, blessing, and reception for the new baby box at the station on Tuesday, December 10, 2024. Local dignitaries were present, including Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Very Rev. Juan Manuel Camacho, pastor of the Catholic Community of Eight in Racine, members of the police and fire departments, Dan Miller, Philip Diehn, Grand Knight of Council 15659, members of the Knights of Columbus, Wisconsin Right to Life, and Mariah Betz, assistant project coordinator for Safe Haven Baby Box.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed a bipartisan bill on December 6, 2023, expanding Wisconsin’s Safe Heaven law, allowing parents to anonymously and safely relinquish a newborn, as long as the infant is unharmed.

Since 2001, Wisconsin has had a process for parents to relinquish a baby up to 72 hours old to law enforcement officers, emergency medical technicians, and hospital staff. Under that law, the parent is not obligated to provide information about the baby but must give up the baby in person.

The new law allows parents to anonymously put newborns in baby boxes that can be installed at hospitals, fire stations, and law enforcement buildings.

The Safe Haven Baby Boxes provide a secure, climate-controlled environment for this purpose. Each box is equipped with a 24/7 monitoring system and silent alarm that alerts first responders the moment a baby is placed inside of one, Safe Haven Baby Boxes said. After the mother places her baby in the box, she has 60 seconds to say goodbye or offer a prayer for her baby. After that short delay, a switch notifies security, who in turn contacts the fire department.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes is an organization out of Indiana that has been helping agencies install these types of devices since 2016. During that time, Safe Haven Baby Boxes reported that they’ve helped with 70 safe surrenders and over 170 additional handoffs. Currently, there are seven Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Wisconsin and just under 400 across the country.

The fire department said the baby girl was found in good health and immediately cared for by on-duty firefighters and emergency medical personnel. The baby was then taken to a hospital for evaluation and is now in the custody of child protective services. The process of finding a permanent adoptive home is now underway.

“This mother’s decision was not abandonment – it was an act of love,” said Monica Kelsey, founder and CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes. “She chose life. She chose safety. She chose hope.”

For Philip Diehn, Grand Knight of Council 15659, the efforts of his council to raise funds for the Safe Haven Baby Box were well worth it.

“It is a blessing that the baby girl was rescued through the use of the baby box. It must have been a difficult decision for the mother, but also a brave act for the best of the child,” he said. “I am thankful that Council 15659 was able to participate with the City of Racine Fire Department, District Chief Josh Weber, Deputy Chief Brian Wolf, and Firehouse #4, and the Safe Haven Baby Box organization to install the Baby Box.”

Members of Council 15659 are relieved that the newborn girl is safe and on her way to adoption.

“The prayers of our council are for the good health and safety of the baby girl and those who have provided care for her,” said Diehn. “We pray for a loving family to welcome her into their family. We also pray for the mother who bravely surrendered her baby.”

The non-profit, Safe Haven Baby Box, also offers an anonymous number for any parent in crisis to text or call: 1-866-99-BABY-1. Or visit https://www.shbb.org/.

Reprinted with permission from Pro-Life Wisconsin.

