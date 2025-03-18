News

‘She is right’: Tucker Carlson agrees with Candace Owens that France’s first lady is a man

Tucker Carlson has come to believe what Candace Owens has repeatedly stated on social media that Brigitte Macron is not a woman.
(LifeSiteNews) — Tucker Carlson agrees with Candace Owens’ assertion that French President Emmanuel Macron is married to a man.

“She is right,” Carlson said of Owens during a recent podcast.

Owens has repeatedly stated on social media that it is her belief that Brigitte Macron is not a woman. In February, Owens released a multi-part investigation on her YouTube channel titled “Becoming Brigitte.”

 

Among other things, Owens’ documentary presents evidence that she says shows Brigitte, who was 40 when she reportedly first met 15-year-old Emmanuel as his schoolteacher, was born Jean-Michel Trogneux.

“I would stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man,” Owens has said on X. “The implications here are terrifying.”


Earlier this year, Owens announced on social media that the Macrons sent her a letter demanding she put a halt to her investigation. Owens published that document, against their wishes, in January. They sent another in February.


Owens and Carlson are not alone in their thinking. Former U.S. Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò agrees with them.

After the blasphemous Opening Ceremonies at the Paris Olympics last year, His Excellency issued a statement accusing Brigitte of being a man.

“It is no coincidence that the one sponsoring this revolving cardinal is an emissary of the World Economic Forum, Emanuel Macron, who passes off a transvestite as his own wife with impunity,” he said.


Carlson said on his podcast, “I never thought I would get to a place where I would nod as somebody said our elites are trafficking children for pedophilia, but once you see what’s going on it makes sense because what is pedophilia? It’s a spiritual (disease) … it’s the desire to defile purity.”

Owens praised Carlson’s remarks on her show Monday.

She also brought up Brigitte Macron during an interview with podcaster Theo Von.


To learn more about Owens’ research, visit her website here.

