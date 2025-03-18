‘She is right’: Tucker Carlson agrees with Candace Owens that France’s first lady is a man

Tucker Carlson has come to believe what Candace Owens has repeatedly stated on social media that Brigitte Macron is not a woman.

(LifeSiteNews) — Tucker Carlson agrees with Candace Owens’ assertion that French President Emmanuel Macron is married to a man.

“She is right,” Carlson said of Owens during a recent podcast.

Owens has repeatedly stated on social media that it is her belief that Brigitte Macron is not a woman. In February, Owens released a multi-part investigation on her YouTube channel titled “Becoming Brigitte.”

Among other things, Owens’ documentary presents evidence that she says shows Brigitte, who was 40 when she reportedly first met 15-year-old Emmanuel as his schoolteacher, was born Jean-Michel Trogneux.

“I would stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man,” Owens has said on X. “The implications here are terrifying.”

This episode is blowing up so I just want to say—After looking into this, I would stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man. Any journalist or publication that is trying to dismiss this plausibility is immediately identifiable as… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 12, 2024



Earlier this year, Owens announced on social media that the Macrons sent her a letter demanding she put a halt to her investigation. Owens published that document, against their wishes, in January. They sent another in February.

BREAKING NEWS: Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron has sent me ANOTHER strongly worded legal letter. Truly, if I did not recognize the name of the law firm they have employed, I would be convinced I was being trolled. The letter is much shorter than the first— just a page and a half… pic.twitter.com/lg0tiwv3q5 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 4, 2025

Why did he send me the legal letter?

1) Because Brigitte can STILL be prosecuted for this crime against a minor up until the end of this year.

2) Because his marriage was an illegal act. Emmanuel Macron broke the law when he married his groomer. https://t.co/jsESAeCJul https://t.co/FwnuZ0QZCT — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 18, 2025

Today on #BecomingBrigitte the LIVE chat went crazy when we dropped these photos: On the left: Jean-Michel Trogneux’s son, named Jean-Jacques.

On the right: Emmanuelle Macron, President of France. These two individuals are not supposed to be related in any way. Jean-Michel… pic.twitter.com/zRvzMD3msd — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 5, 2025



Owens and Carlson are not alone in their thinking. Former U.S. Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò agrees with them.

After the blasphemous Opening Ceremonies at the Paris Olympics last year, His Excellency issued a statement accusing Brigitte of being a man.

“It is no coincidence that the one sponsoring this revolving cardinal is an emissary of the World Economic Forum, Emanuel Macron, who passes off a transvestite as his own wife with impunity,” he said.

+Vigano endorses #BoycottOlympics, calls on Catholics to fast & pray. “Satan creates nothing: he only ruins everything.” His Excellency also rebukes #Macron, “who passes off a transvestite as his own wife … just as Obama is accompanied by a muscular man in a wig.” https://t.co/vhFtKFqA1p — Stephen Kokx (@StephenKokx) July 28, 2024



Carlson said on his podcast, “I never thought I would get to a place where I would nod as somebody said our elites are trafficking children for pedophilia, but once you see what’s going on it makes sense because what is pedophilia? It’s a spiritual (disease) … it’s the desire to defile purity.”

Owens praised Carlson’s remarks on her show Monday.

She also brought up Brigitte Macron during an interview with podcaster Theo Von.



To learn more about Owens’ research, visit her website here.

