She used to oversee ‘gender transitions’ for kids: Now she’s speaking out against the ‘appalling’ procedures

According to the whistleblower, in just a two-year span, the center 'initiated medical transition' for over 600 children, roughly 74% of whom were girls. ‘[W]e are permanently harming the vulnerable patients in our care,’ she said.

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (LifeSiteNews) — A former case manager who used to oversee so-called “gender transition” procedures for minors has become a bold voice speaking out against the “morally and medically appalling” interventions that cause permanent physical and psychological damage to children, most of them girls.

The whistleblower signed a sworn affidavit affirming her claims, which have already triggered state and federal response.

In a February 9 piece for The Free Press, self-identified political progressive and “queer woman” Jamie Reed, 42, said she left her job as a case manager at The Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in November because she could no longer support what the center was doing to gender-confused minors.

“Because I was the main intake person, I had the broadest perspective on our existing and prospective patients,” she wrote, noting that she spent four years in the role before turning in her resignation.

“By the time I departed, I was certain that the way the American medical system is treating these patients is the opposite of the promise we make to ‘do no harm,’” she said. “Instead, we are permanently harming the vulnerable patients in our care.”

"Today I am speaking out…knowing how toxic the public conversation is around this highly contentious issue [treating kids with gender dysphoria] and the ways my testimony might be misused."

She then went on to lay out a thorough exposé of the “gender-affirmation” industry, which works to “affirm” children and adults in their gender self-identification by prescribing puberty blockers and hormone drugs and surgically removing health body parts.

According to Reed, she soon became aware of what appeared to be a “social contagion” element behind transgender identification, especially in girls.

“Sometimes clusters of girls arrived from the same high school,” she said.

The former case manager said that children often claimed to have disorders based on “false self-diagnoses,” and doctors readily recognized those as symptoms of social contagion. When it came to their gender identification, however, physicians said it “reflected something innate.”

Reed explained that it was extremely easy for a gender-confused girl to get started on a regimen of hormone drugs, requiring only “a letter of support” from her therapist. She said the transgender center had even crafted a template to help therapists sign off on their patients’ life-altering decision.

While patients were advised “about some side effects, including sterility,” Reed said she “came to believe that teenagers are simply not capable of fully grasping what it means to make the decision to become infertile while still a minor.”

According to Reed’s sworn affidavit, “In just a two-year period from 2020 to 2022, the Center initiated medical transition for more than 600 children. About 74% of these children were assigned female at birth [girls].”

Gender-confused teen girls caught up in a harmful social contagion weren’t the only ones showing up to the gender clinic to begin a permanently destructive medical journey, according to Reed’s article.

She said young people with serious mental illnesses like bipolar disorder, PTSD, and schizophrenia were also referred to the clinic from the inpatient psychiatric unit of St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

“Often they were already on a fistful of pharmaceuticals,” she said. “Some weeks it felt as though almost our entire caseload was nothing but disturbed young people.”

While the young people arrived with backgrounds filled with trauma, abuse, neglect, and pharmaceutical prescriptions, “our doctors viewed gender transition — even with all the expense and hardship it entailed — as the solution.”

But not everyone who came to the center for gender treatments wanted to continue or were happy with their results.

Reed said she started to become aware of some people who wanted to “detransition” or “desist” (stop taking drugs or pursuing surgeries) in 2019.

In what she called “[o]ne of the saddest cases of detransition,” Reed spoke of a young black woman who wanted to appear more like a male. She had both of her breasts removed.

“Three months later she called the surgeon’s office to say she was going back to her birth name and that her pronouns were ‘she’ and ‘her,’” Reed said. “Heartbreakingly, she told the nurse, ‘I want my breasts back.’”

Reed said she and a colleague followed up with the young woman and ensured that “she was in decent mental health, that she was not actively suicidal, that she was not using substances.”

“The last I heard, she was pregnant,” she said. “Of course, she’ll never be able to breastfeed her child.”

Reed said that in spring 2020 she had “felt a medical and moral obligation to do something” and began to speak out.

In 2021, she received a negative performance review for her “Judgment” and “Working Relationships/Cooperative Spirit.” In summer 2022, she said the staff were openly advised to “Get on board or get out.”

In November, “get out” is exactly what Reed did, taking a new job as a clinical research coordinator where she manages “studies regarding children undergoing bone marrow transplants.”

Though initially desirous of putting the past behind her, she realized she had to blow the whistle about her experiences.

She decided to reach out to Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to share her concerns, and signed a sworn affidavit on February 7.

Reed noted that Bailey “is a Republican” while she is “a progressive,” but said “the safety of children should not be a matter for our culture wars.”

Based on her experiences and her convictions, Reed is calling for “a moratorium on the hormonal and surgical treatment of young people with gender dysphoria.”

“Almost everyone in my life advised me to keep my head down,” she said. “But I cannot in good conscience do so. Because what is happening to scores of children is far more important than my comfort. And what is happening to them is morally and medically appalling.”

On Thursday, Bailey announced that he was launching an investigation into the Washington University Transgender Center based upon Reed’s allegations.

“We want Missouri to be the safest state in the nation for children,” Bailey said. “We have received disturbing allegations that individuals at the Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital have been harming hundreds of children each year, including by using experimental drugs on them.”

Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri called for the federal government to investigate as well, LifeSiteNews reported.

