‘Shocking and disturbing’: Project Veritas exposes ‘queer sex’ lessons taught at Chicago private school

Mark Dice has called Project Veritas' findings its 'most shocking and disturbing' yet.

Warning: This article includes quotes that contain graphic, sexual language.

CHICAGO (LifeSiteNews) — Project Veritas has released footage of the dean of a Chicago prep school praising its “LGBTQ Pride Week” event in which students discussed “queer sex” and passed around sex toys.

“An LGBTQ+ health center came in to talk to my high school students,” explained Joseph Bruno, Dean of Students at Francis W. Parker School in Chicago, to an undercover Project Veritas Journalist in what has been described by conservative commentator Mark Dice as the operation’s “most shocking and disturbing investigation.”

“They were passing around butt plugs and dildos to my students. Talking about queer sex. Using lube versus using spit,” Bruno recalled in the footage.

“They’re like, ‘How does this butt plug work? How do we do — like, how does this work?’” he went on, adding that a drag queen also visited the school during Pride Week, passing out “cookies and brownies” and taking photos with the students.

“And everybody’s cool with that? The butt plugs and dildos? No big complaints?” the journalist asked.

Bruno said there were no such complaints. “It’s queer sex,” he added, as if it was obviously an acceptable subject for students.

He further explained that he saw no need to inform the school’s trustees about the activities. “Like, why would I run it by them? They would be like, ‘Oh my God, that’s wonderful!’” said Bruno.

School principal Dan Frank not only backed his dean, but attacked Project Veritas, claiming the footage of Bruno had been edited with “malicious intent.” He asked the “Parker Community” not to share the video, warning that it “contains descriptive language.”

The school deleted its Twitter account following the revelations.

A school spokesperson defended the dean and the “sex education,” stating that Bruno had been “Filmed without his knowledge or permission while describing one example of our inclusive, LGBTQ+ affirming, and comprehensive approach to sex education. Veritas deceptively edited the video with malicious intent.”

In a letter to the “Parker Community” shared by the New York Post, Frank said that the school’s administrators and Board of Trustees “support Parker’s programming” and the “strength and inclusivity” of its curriculum, which he claimed is “designed to help cultivate not only physical and emotional well-being, but also a strong sense of belonging.”

Far from cultivating “physical and emotional well-being,” so-called “education” about homosexual activity actually fosters physical and psychological harm by encouraging sexually deviant acts.

Joseph Sciambra, a victim of clerical sexual abuse and former homosexual pornography actor, has penned much testimony about how his homosexual lifestyle left him with a “heart broken” and his “body destroyed.”

Sciambra has written about his horror observing attempts to convince young people that they are “born gay,” which he has seen even in Catholic religious circles:

At a recent Los Angeles Religious Education Congress, I squirmed in my seat as some third-rate gay activist priest persuaded a group of gap-mouthed and wholly impressed Catholic religious and educators to recognize vulnerable children, befriend and gain their trust, and to then impose upon them an LGBT identity. It’s as if my abuser rose among the ranks in the Church and became the voice of reason on this issue. After the presentation, I ran to the public restroom and vomited.

