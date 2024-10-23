Shocking evidence shows how pornography is poisoning souls around the world

On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon discusses how pornography has poisoned the world and makes the case for why it should be banned.

Jonathon begins the episode by highlighting that digital pornography is one of the greatest threats to marriages, healthy families, communities, and even the Church. The host cited a study from Pure Desire Ministries that shows, among other things, that the term “porn addiction symptoms” is searched an average of 70,000 times per month, and that in 2020 Pornhub had trillions of views each month, while in 2016 Pornhub viewers viewed a total of 524,641 years worth of pornography on that website alone.

In addition, 61 percent of American adults admit to using pornography, 84 percent of pornography users say they don’t have anybody to help them avoid viewing pornographic content, 44 percent believe if they view a small amount of porn, it will not impact other aspects of their lives, 63 percent believe that porn consumption can be compatible with a sexually healthy lifestyle, and 62 percent of self-identified Christians believe that people can view pornography regularly and still have a sexually healthy lifestyle.

Jonathon emphasized that these stats are important because they show just how major an issue pornography is in the West. “Pornography is one of the biggest problems that we face and something that we need to attack head-on. Another reason I think that pornography should be banned in the West is to start the process of attempting to cut off the massive amount of porn that is sweeping the world.”

Jonathon then cited a 2016 Washington Post story that described how Reddit users had introduced a Kenyan tribe to pornography. The host said he recalled Westerners jokingly responded online by posting things like, “Just imagine not having porn.”

“They couldn’t believe that there were actually still people that couldn’t access porn because the reality is, as those stats I cited indicate, most Westerners just can’t imagine life without pornography. Pornography is simply part of the way Westerners live their lives; the majority of Americans and Canadians are addicted to pornography,” Jonathon said.

A bit later in the episode, Jonathon dove into pornography’s increasing link to sexual violence. “Most of this mainstream content features sexual violence against women and girls being violated and humiliated. The U.K. and the French governments have recently raised the alarm that a generation of young people fueled by porn now see choking … and other abuse as normal,” he said.

“We are watching a rape culture unfold in real-time. And so, this is the kind of content that we’re exporting around the world via the internet and through the technology that we’re bringing to other places. We hand them smartphones, [and] all these devices, they hook up with Starlink, and they very promptly access pornography.”

