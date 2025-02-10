Shocking images appear to show FBI agent with gun drawn raiding bedroom of J6 protester’s baby

X user John Strand posted what appear to be still-frame photographs taken from body camera footage during a raid on the home of a January 6 prisoner showing an FBI agent storming an infant’s bedroom.

(LifeSiteNews) — Shocking images that appear to show FBI agents storming an infant’s bedroom with their guns drawn went viral on social media today.

X user John Strand posted what looks to be still-frame photographs taken from body camera footage of an FBI agent during a raid on the home of January 6 prisoner on an unspecified date at least two years ago.

“Shocking photos of a violent FBI raid executed against a peaceful J6er, terrorizing his young children,” Strand said. “The insane part? He had already surrendered to agents—but they assaulted his family at home anyway! THIS is the evil being purged from the FBI—and Democrats defend it?”

OMG: Shocking footage of violent FBI SWAT raid against nonviolent J6 father reveals agents assaulted THE NURSERY—after he’d already surrendered himself. They aimed automatic weapons into a crib with young children! What the hell is wrong with these people?! CONFIRM KASH NOW https://t.co/jeJ2ISHsHT pic.twitter.com/o0HblI3HhS — John Strand (@JohnStrandUSA) February 10, 2025

According to the Washington Times, Strand was sentenced to two years and eight moths in prison after being found guilty of a felony and four misdemeanors related to his actions in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021. He was released last July after serving a year behind bars in a Louisiana prison. A former model and actor, he is currently the creative director at America’s Frontline Doctors.

Strand has been posting shocking images to his X account for over a year detailing the FBI’s raid on Bobby DeGregoris’ home. DeGregoris was also found guilty of felony and misdemeanor chargers for January 6 activities, per the U.S. District Attorney’s Office website.

In a post published in December 2024, Strand shared a video of the raid while stating, “these fascist government stormtroopers drag his wife and kids into subzero conditions, terrorizing them with assault rifles.”

EXCLUSIVE: Shocking video of violent FBI raid on Bobby DeGregoris & his family. He was totally innocent on J6—a truly peaceful protester. These fascist government stormtroopers drag his wife and kids into subzero conditions, terrorizing them with assault rifles.

PURE EVIL https://t.co/3lIOnldsMr pic.twitter.com/NkdzZe11DD — John Strand (@JohnStrandUSA) December 3, 2024

DeGregoris, who apparently is now free, responded to an X user who reshared Strand’s post.

“This was their Superbowl,” he said to someone who accused the agents of being “excited about the opportunity to put on all their gear and go play cops and robbers.”

Correct. This was their Superbowl. — Bobby DeGregoris (@realdadbodbob) February 10, 2025

On the day he was sworn in, Donald Trump pardoned nearly all of the more than 1,500 January 6 defendants. The document signed by Trump proclaimed that “a grave national injustice … has been perpetrated upon the American people over the last four years.”

The order further demanded that individuals who were being held in prison be “released immediately” and that all pending indictments against potential January 6 defendants be dismissed.

Share











