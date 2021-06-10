Short documentary argues ivermectin is helping to drastically reduce COVID cases, deaths

June 7, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A documentary on the drug Ivermectin and its success in decreasing the number of coronavirus cases and mortalities, features Dr. Pierre Kory testifying to the Senate and shows how the drug is still being denied as a solution to the pandemic by COVID czar Anthony Fauci, the WHO, and others.

The documentary highlights the work done by the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), an organization campaigning for Ivermectin to be widely used to treat COVID-19 cheaply and effectively.

On December 8, 2020, Kory, a critical care physician, testified before the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs regarding the use of ivermectin to treat COVID. “Ivermectin is a miracle drug!” he told senators. “If you take it, you will not get sick.”

Ivermectin, the FLCCC explains, “is a well-known, FDA-approved anti-parasite drug that has been used successfully for more than four decades to treat onchocerciasis ‘river blindness’ and other parasitic diseases. It is one of the safest drugs known. It is on the WHO’s list of essential medicines, has been given 3.7 billion times around the globe, and has won the Nobel prize for its global and historic impacts in eradicating endemic parasitic infections in many parts of the world.”

Slide from the FLCCC News Conference in Houston, December 2020

Ivermectin, the documentary argues, has been proven to be effective in a number of countries around the world. The number of total deaths and incidents relating to the virus in eight states in Peru that used ivermectin was significantly lower than in the capital of Lima.

Slide from the FLCCC News Conference in Houston, December 2020

In Mexico, the findings were the similar, according to the video. The state of Chiapas was the only state that distributed ivermectin, and its number of cases and deaths last summer was the lowest in the country.

Slide from the FLCCC News Conference in Houston, December 2020

In India, ivermectin was distributed in the state of Uttar Pradesh, with numbers of deaths and cases dropping just like in Chiapas and several states in Peru.

Results of ivermectin use in Paraguay, Argentina, and Brazil were similar, the documentary claims. It also pointed out that the reaction to the success of ivermectin in drastically decreasing cases and mortality in the pandemic has been to suppress the results.

Among the countless examples of censorship is YouTube removing a video by Dr. Christy Risinger endorsing Ivermectin. The New York Times, reporting on Kory’s Senate hearing, neglected to mention the success stories linked to ivermectin. Instead, the Times reported that FLCCC promoted “unproven drugs and dubious claims about stemming the spread of the coronavirus while giving prominence to a vaccine skeptic.” AP News reported in December 2020 that there was no evidence that Ivermectin was effective.

Twitter blocked a link to a study in the European Journal of Medicine and Health Sciences that supported the efficacy of ivermectin. Facebook, as well, continues to fact-check posts on ivermectin.

Big Tech is not alone in suppressing the success stories that ivermectin has seen in defeating the coronavirus

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) published their updated COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines in May. The panel’s recommendations to all U.S. doctors mentions ivermectin only in a section featuring “Additional Considerations.” There, it says, “Prophylactic treatment with ivermectin should be considered for patients who are from areas where strongyloidiasis [parasitic intestinal infection] is endemic.”

What is recommended instead, the documentary points out, is Remdesivir.

Remdesivir is a drug that “binds to the viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase and inhibits viral replication through premature termination of RNA transcription. It has demonstrated in vitro activity against SARS-CoV-2.”

While trials appear to have confirmed that Remdesivir “was superior to placebo in shortening the time to recovery in adults who were hospitalized with Covid-19 and had evidence of lower respiratory tract infection,” ivermectin, meanwhile, has seen high success at both prophylaxis, early intervention and mortality, the documentary argues.

Remdesivir was promoted by COVID czar Dr. Anthony Fauci at a White House press conference already in April 2020. "The data,” he states, “shows that Remdesivir has a clear cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recover.” The report Fauci referenced was published by the New England Journal of Medicine. The research was funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), which is headed by Fauci.

Several months later, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared in a public announcement on Remdesivir in November 2020, “The evidence suggested no important effect on mortality, need for mechanical ventilation, time to clinical improvement, and other patient-important outcomes.”

The documentary explains that Remdesivir was made and financed by Gilead Sciences, a pharmaceutical company, which announced that Remdesivir “has been approved or authorized for temporary use as a COVID-19 treatment in approximately 50 countries worldwide.”

Gilead, the video alleges, funded seven of the members of the NIH COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel, which in turn funded Remdesivir’s COVID treatment research. The three co-chairs of the NIH COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel also have financial ties to Gilead Sciences.

Treatment with Remdesivir costs over $3,100. The cost for eight tablets of Ivermectin is about $45. It can be purchased at most pharmacies.