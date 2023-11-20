‘Shot Dead’ movie tells heartbreaking stories of youth who died after COVID vaccination

Parents who lost their children reveal the untold story of lives lost too young as a result of the shots.

(LifeSiteNews) — A new movie detailing the tragic stories of young Americans who died after receiving the experimental COVID-19 shots was released earlier this month on the anniversary of the death of an 18-year-old whose story is featured in the film.

“Shot Dead” premiered November 9 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the home of a young woman named Trista, who died on November 9, 2022, just months after receiving a shot to “protect” her against COVID-19 infection.

“This is the movie we wish we didn’t have to make,” the film’s official website reads. “But this is a movie everyone needs to see. For the first time ever, hear the stories of covid shot deaths as told by the parents who lost their children.”

The movie seeks to share untold stories of young Americans who had their lives tragically cut short after taking any of the COVID shots, which were promoted by the U.S. government as “safe” and “effective.”

On the contrary, evidence has shown that those who take the experimental treatments — which were granted emergency approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at a wildly accelerated speed compared with typical vaccine development protocols — have greater risk of myocarditis, vision problems, miscarriages and still births as well as various disabilities like paralysis.

“Shot Dead” takes the reality that many families of victims have refrained from sharing their testimonies for various reasons, but the film gives a platform for those who will not keep “from speaking truth in honor of their children.” It emphasizes that the parents’ who are speaking out “so this doesn’t happen to one more child.”

“This is the first film that focuses on the deeply personal aspect of the devastation unleashed by the shot and the mandates, as told by the families who lost loved ones,” the website description of the movie continues. “This film will make you cry. This film will make you think. And this film will prompt you to take action for children everywhere.”

The movie interviews the parents of three young Americans who died as a result of the COVID shots. Allen and Taylor Martin, 18-year-old Trista’s parents, were interviewed along with Ernest Ramirez, father of 17-year-old Ernesto Ramirez Jr.

The third victim — a newborn baby named Naomi who died 11 hours after birth due to lack of lung development — was represented by her mother, Victoria. Her grandparents, Jeff and Rhonda White, are also featured in the film as well as her toddler sister, Piper.

Both Trista and Ernesto received the shots themselves while Naomi suffered the adverse events of the one her mother received during her first trimester.

In addition to the victims’ families, the film also interviews several medical professionals who provide greater context regarding the link between the shots and the sudden deaths of the children.

Registered nurse working in postpartum Michelle Gershman, cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough and certified obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. James Thorp are featured in the movie. They are interviewed about their experience in the medical field and share their expert opinion on the role of COVID shots in the deaths of young Americans.

“Shot Dead” is a project of the nonprofit organization We the Patriots USA that, according to its mission statement, exists to “preserve and reclaim our God-given inalienable rights — including but not limited to the rights recorded in the United States Constitution — through education, advocacy and litigation.”

Priority issues for the nonprofit include religious, education and medical freedom, parental rights and First Amendment rights. More information about the work of We the Patriots USA can be found on its website. The full movie of “Shot Dead” can be seen here.

