Should Canadians take seriously Trump’s threats to annex the country?

This week's episode of Faith and Reason discusses the latest developments in Canadian politics, including Trump's 51st state remarks, Prime Minister Mark Carney, the upcoming elections, and more.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this episode of Faith and Reason, John Henry-Westen, Father Charles Murr, and Frank Wright discuss what’s really behind Trump’s comments about Canada becoming America’s 51st state, the president’s impact on the upcoming Canadian election, the deep corruption of the Canadian government, new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s promotion of globalism, and more.

The panel opened the episode by discussing Trump’s remarks that Canada should become the 51st state and what has happened since then, namely Justin Trudeau’s resignation and Mark Carney becoming Canada’s new unelected prime minister.

Westen first highlighted how Carney, like his predecessor, is a radical globalist who will be just as horrendous a leader as Trudeau.

“[Carney] is a complete globalist. And one of the things that as head of the Bank [of England] … he was a terror to the economy because he’s for net zero,” the host said. “He’s a huge, and as is his wife, environmental activist supreme. So they will bankrupt the economy in order to do whatever it takes to get to this net zero. They’re ideologues in the fake science of climate change.”

“So it’s very scary in Canada, we’ve got a leftist supreme. Just last week, he came out saying how, oh yes, he was Catholic, but pro-abortion,” he added.

A bit later, Westen turned back to Trump’s repeated “51st state” comments, noting how these comments have helped the Liberal Party of Canada gain momentum, as Canadians who were sick of Trudeau are now rallying against Trump’s calls to annex Canada with a sense of patriotism.

But the host stressed that this is a false patriotism that ignores the country’s Catholic roots.

“Patriotism [is] great, but skewing it to the values of Antichrist … when this is a country that was founded on Christian, in fact, on Catholic values, is really sick. And it’s an undermining of Canada,” he said.

Then Fr. Murr asked Westen if he believes Trump’s remarks are serious, positing that perhaps he’s just trying to jumpstart a real conservative movement in Canada.

While acknowledging that it’s possible, the host noted that it’s also possible Trump is after the vast amount of natural resources Canada has to offer.

“It would be very useful for him to have Canada because there’s tons of natural resources that are untapped. We’ve got only 38 million people, they’ve got 380 million,” he said. “And the fact is, Canada is one-and-a-half times the United States’ size. We have huge untapped resources for oil in Alberta.”

Wright underscored that the “Canadian values” the Liberal Party is promoting in spite of Trump are neither Canadian nor Western values at all – but globalist values.

“This reflective attack on the so-called gangster in the United States is an attempt to stir up a kind of national resentment in order to win an election based upon the celebration of values that are artificial and have been created by the international liberal system over 100 years ago, really,” he said. “And that system was there to replace nations and to absorb them into a global system, and that’s the point of those values.”

“People say that you’re a conspiracy theorist if you point that out. But it is remarkable – is it not? – that in every country of the West, the same open border, LGBT, and net zero policies have been presented as the pinnacle values of Western civilization when they’re anything but,” he added. “In fact, when you pay for these values, you’re effectively paying taxes to destroy your civilization.”

Then Wright emphasized that Trump’s allegations of Canada’s government being compromised by the Chinese and Mexican drug cartels are far worse than we could’ve imagined, and how it’s fair to say that Canada is a failed state.

“Canada is in a serious state. It is decidedly corrupt, this money has corrupted government, police, and banking officials as well,” he said. “So the Americans’ claims that Canada is approaching the status of a failed state do have a solid basis in reality, and I think that this fake jingoism is also concealing that hard truth from Canadians themselves.”

Fr. Murr echoed his earlier sentiment that Trump isn’t serious about invading Canada and can’t imagine the U.S. going through with an invasion.

“I just can’t imagine it, they’re our cousins. … We have an awful lot, I mean, just an awful lot in common,” the priest said.

“For whatever his reason, President Trump has a lot of ulterior motives for things that he says, and I really believe that that’s the case here,” he added. “I don’t believe that he’s serious about that, I think [Trump’s attempting] to awaken among Canadians that same spirit that we saw … [with] the truckers’ movement. … I think maybe that’s what he’s looking for to finish the corruption in Canada.”

For more discussion on Trump’s rhetoric on Canada, the country’s corruption, upcoming election, and much more, tune in to this episode of Faith and Reason.

