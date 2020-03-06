‘Sick to my stomach’: Pro-life women blast actress’s claim abortion enabled her career

March 6, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Successful pro-life women are speaking out after actress Busy Phillips cited her professional success as an illustration of why pregnant teenagers should be able to abort their preborn babies.

Phillips was among the left-wing figures speaking at Wednesday’s pro-abortion rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court, which is currently reviewing an Louisiana law requiring that abortion centers make arrangements for admitting women to nearby hospitals in cases of life-threatening complications. Both sides are watching the case intently for its potential ramifications for states’ ability to regulate abortion.

Discussing a story of a 14-year-old girl recently denied an abortion in Ohio, Phillips complained that “strangers and their own personal beliefs were going to keep this little girl from living the life she was dreaming of. Smug politicians were controlling a 14-year-old girl’s body and future.”

“Here I was, sitting in Los Angeles in my beautiful office of my own late-night talk show,” she continued. “Soon, I would be driving my hybrid car to my beautiful f------ home, to kiss my two beautiful and healthy children and my husband who had taken the year off to parent so I could focus on my career.”

“And I have all of this, all of it, because I was allowed bodily autonomy at 15,” she declared.

Actress @BusyPhilipps said she owes all of her success to having an abortion at 15, continues: "I will never stop talking about my abortion or my periods or my experiences in childbirth, my episiotomies, my yeast infections, or my ovulation that lines up w/ the moon!" pic.twitter.com/ZoW6CM1HfD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 5, 2020

Numerous prominent pro-life women responded to Phillips’s “heartbreaking” claims, including many who have confirmed from firsthand experience that motherhood is perfectly consistent with professional success:

The only thing more morally and spiritually broken than a mother cheering over the death of her baby so she could have fame and wealth is the complicit men who goad her on.



This is heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/4GuYGhPUgS — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) March 6, 2020

Ask yourself: Does Busy Phillips seem like a well-adjusted, happy person? Does it honestly look like having an abortion led to peace & fulfillment for her?

Or does she seem miserable, still desperate decades later to justify her poor choices? https://t.co/cq37CnzDmQ — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) March 6, 2020

Actress Busy Phillips brags about her abortion at 15 years old. Now, she says, she drives an electric car because of that abortion.



She traded a HUMAN BABY for an electric car.



I feel sick to my stomach. NEVER let Hollywood tell you it’s worth it.



pic.twitter.com/gsYFYkIb0H — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) March 6, 2020

Last June, Phillips testified before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee to rail against modest abortion regulations including parental consent, 24-hour waiting periods, and informed consent. During that hearing, she repeatedly refused to answer whether or not a so-called “autonomy” right to abortion extends to letting a fully delivered newborn die if an abortion fails.