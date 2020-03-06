News

‘Sick to my stomach’: Pro-life women blast actress’s claim abortion enabled her career

Fri Mar 6, 2020 - 6:03 pm EST
Featured Image
YouTube screenshot
Calvin Freiburger By Calvin Freiburger
Follow Calvin
Calvin Freiburger By Calvin Freiburger
Follow Calvin

March 6, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Successful pro-life women are speaking out after actress Busy Phillips cited her professional success as an illustration of why pregnant teenagers should be able to abort their preborn babies.

Phillips was among the left-wing figures speaking at Wednesday’s pro-abortion rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court, which is currently reviewing an Louisiana law requiring that abortion centers make arrangements for admitting women to nearby hospitals in cases of life-threatening complications. Both sides are watching the case intently for its potential ramifications for states’ ability to regulate abortion. 

Discussing a story of a 14-year-old girl recently denied an abortion in Ohio, Phillips complained that “strangers and their own personal beliefs were going to keep this little girl from living the life she was dreaming of. Smug politicians were controlling a 14-year-old girl’s body and future.”

“Here I was, sitting in Los Angeles in my beautiful office of my own late-night talk show,” she continued. “Soon, I would be driving my hybrid car to my beautiful f------ home, to kiss my two beautiful and healthy children and my husband who had taken the year off to parent so I could focus on my career.”

“And I have all of this, all of it, because I was allowed bodily autonomy at 15,” she declared.

Numerous prominent pro-life women responded to Phillips’s “heartbreaking” claims, including many who have confirmed from firsthand experience that motherhood is perfectly consistent with professional success:

Last June, Phillips testified before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee to rail against modest abortion regulations including parental consent, 24-hour waiting periods, and informed consent. During that hearing, she repeatedly refused to answer whether or not a so-called “autonomy” right to abortion extends to letting a fully delivered newborn die if an abortion fails.

  abortion, abortion clinic regulations, busy phillips, motherhood, supreme court, teen abortions

Finished reading? Want to make a difference?

You depend on our news reporting. We depend on you. Make an impact today.

Comments

Share this article